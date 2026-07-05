Drivers charged after school bus, SUV crash on Highway 11

Provincial police in Orillia have laid charges after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 on Sunday involving a school bus.

Police say the crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on the highway between Line 2 and Line 3 in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

“A school bus and passenger vehicle were involved in the collision that left the highway shut down for several hours,” police said in a release. “Highway 11 was closed in both North and South directions and remained closed while crews worked tirelessly to clear the debris and repair the damaged sections of guardrail.”

Police say there were children and adults on the bus who were on the way to a summer camp when the crash occurred, however, no serious injuries were reported.

Police say that following an investigation, both drivers were charged.

“The Orillia OPP would like to remind motorists to leave ample space while driving, should emergency braking measures be needed, and while driving through rural areas, always be aware of your surroundings and the potential of wildlife,” police said.