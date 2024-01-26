Ukrainians worry after plane crash that POW exchanges with Russia will end

By Hanna Arhirova, The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 6:29 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 6:42 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia and Ukraine trade accusations over this week’s crash of a Russian military transport plane, one thing is clear: families’ fears that future prisoner exchanges may be in danger and loved ones could stay imprisoned.

Even the basic facts are being debated. Russian officials accused Kyiv of shooting down the plane Wednesday and claimed that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board as they headed for a prisoner swap. The Ukrainian side said it had no evidence of POWs and that Russia is just playing with Ukrainians’ psyche. It did say, however, that an exchange had been due to take place on Wednesday.

Neither side provided evidence for their accusations, leaving the relatives and loved ones in vulnerable states with no answers. Many Ukrainians were already in distress before the incident and had heard nothing from their loved ones in captivity for months.

Yevheniia Synelnyk’s brother has been in captivity for over a year and a half. She cried and worried through Wednesday as conflicting items appeared on the news.

“You don’t understand which of these is true,” she said.

The next day, exhaustion set in.

“There is no strength left to shed tears,” she said in a tired voice.

Synelnyk is also a representative of the Association of Azovstal Defenders’ Families, which was created in June of 2022, shortly after around 2,500 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered to Russia on the orders of the Ukrainian president during the siege of the Azovstal steel mill in May. According to the association, around 1,500 fighters from the steel mill remain in captivity. Thousands more taken in other battles also are being held in Russia, Ukrainian officials said.

Yevheniia Synelnyk says relatives’ concerns keep growing as returning POWs talk of torture and abuse.

Now, many families fear the exchanges will stop, Synelnyk said. Soldiers who returned usually shared any information they had about other captives with prisoners’ relatives. The last time she heard anything about her brother was a year ago.

The families supported each other throughout Wednesday.

“We’re together, we must stay strong because we have no other choice,” Synelnyk said, emphasizing they will keep organizing rallies. “As long as there is attention on these people, they are still alive there.”

A 21-year-old former prisoner of war, Illia, who uses the call sign Smurf and didn’t provide his surname because of security concerns, attends the rallies weekly and tries not to miss any. He feels it’s the least he can do for those who remain in captivity.

He vividly recalls his final day at the penal colony in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky in the Rostov region. It was Feb. 15 of 2023 when he heard his name being read aloud. He didn’t know he had been included in the exchange lists. First, he and a group of other POWs rode in a prisoner transport vehicle for three hours. Later, he was blindfolded and transported by plane for approximately four hours. The plane then made a stop to pick up more POWs whom he couldn’t see, but he understood as he heard the hands of other prisoners being taped. The trip finished with a four-hour bus ride toward the meeting point.

“These are emotions that I cannot convey in words, but I will never be able to forget,” he said of the moment he realized he had been exchanged.

After his return, he went through rehabilitation, yet the echoes of ten months of captivity linger in his daily life. He recently started losing weight and doctors cannot find the reason. He now weighs only 44 kilograms (97 pounds.)

Illia said he thinks that the incident puts future exchanges in danger, which would dash endless hopes.

“It’s a dream of every prisoner of war,” Illia said.

Hanna Arhirova, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning

Toronto and the entire GTA remain blanketed under a special weather statement Friday with potentially record rainfall in store through the morning. Environment Canada warned of 15 to 25 mm that could...

updated

3m ago

5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash
5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash

Five people are hurt, including two in critical condition, following an overnight rollover crash in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to Southdown Road north of Lakeshore Road around 1:50 a.m....

41m ago

Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan
Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a missing elderly couple in Vaughan. In a post on X, York Regional Police (YRP) say 83-year-old Olga Velanovska and 84-year-old Jovan Velanovski were last seen...

1h ago

16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide
16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Morningside...

10h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning

Toronto and the entire GTA remain blanketed under a special weather statement Friday with potentially record rainfall in store through the morning. Environment Canada warned of 15 to 25 mm that could...

updated

3m ago

5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash
5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash

Five people are hurt, including two in critical condition, following an overnight rollover crash in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to Southdown Road north of Lakeshore Road around 1:50 a.m....

41m ago

Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan
Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a missing elderly couple in Vaughan. In a post on X, York Regional Police (YRP) say 83-year-old Olga Velanovska and 84-year-old Jovan Velanovski were last seen...

1h ago

16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide
16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Morningside...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.

11h ago

2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.

12h ago

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.

15h ago

6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

13h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

More Videos