Man critically injured in west end shooting

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect following a shooting in the west end.

Investigators say they were called to Rathburn Road and The East Mall just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday following reports someone had been shot. When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics tell CityNews he was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

There is no immediate suspect description or any indication what may have led up to the incident.