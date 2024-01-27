1 charged with attempted murder following Brampton shooting

21-year-old Illia Ayo of no fixed address. (Peel Regional Police)
By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted January 27, 2024

Investigators from Peel police’s Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting in Brampton last year.

On March 6, 2023, at approximately 2:52 p.m., a man was walking his dog along the Etobicoke Creek Trail in Brampton when he was approached from behind by an unknown man. The unknown man proceeded to fire over a dozen shots in the victim’s direction.

The victim was struck by gunfire and tried to flee, but was chased down by the suspect who attempted to shoot him again at close range.

The suspect’s handgun allegedly malfunctioned and the victim fought back, forcing the suspect to flee.

The suspect fled to a nearby stolen Ford F-150 with an accomplice inside waiting. The victim was able to run to call for help and survived the attack. 

The Ford pickup truck was abandoned and later located by police, which they then analyzed for evidence.  

Following investigation, the shooter was identified as Alexander Mills-Smith of Toronto, who is now deceased. 

The accomplice and co-accused has been identified as 21-year-old Illia Ayo of no fixed address. He is currently in custody for unrelated charges.

Ayo has been charged in connection with the shooting with attempted murder using a firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle with knowledge of a firearm and two counts o possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

