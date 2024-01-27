Mexican asylum trends still concerning despite December drop: IRCC

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller speaks to the media during the federal cabinet retreat in Montreal on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Canada's immigration department is denying Mexico's claim that a pact between the two countries is already curbing asylum claims in Canada, as the minister faces mounting pressure to reimpose visas for Mexican citizens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted January 27, 2024 12:11 pm.

Last Updated January 27, 2024 2:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s Immigration Department denies Mexico’s assertion that a pact between the two countries is already curbing asylum claims in Canada, as the minister in charge faces mounting pressure to reimpose visas for Mexican citizens.

Last week Mexico’s foreign ministry said both countries are undertaking unspecified “joint measures,” which it credits for a decline in the number of claims filed in December.

Data from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada shows December saw 500 fewer asylum claims from Mexican citizens compared to the previous month.

But the department says decreases are typical at this time of year.

“Claims fluctuate monthly for a variety of reasons, such as availability of flights and costs,” IRCC said in a statement Friday.

“We remain concerned with the overall growing trend of Mexican asylum claimants, and that is why the Government of Canada is monitoring these trends and remains committed to protecting the integrity of its immigration system and the safety and security of Canadians.”

The department’s data shows the number of asylum claims from Mexico increased 2,000 per cent since the Liberal’s were elected, from 110 in 2015 to 23,995 in 2023.

That’s partially the result of the government’s decision in 2016 to lift the visa requirement, making it easier for people from Mexico to make an asylum claim in Canada.

In the last year alone, there were 46 per cent more asylum claims from Mexican nationals compared to 2022. 

Immigration Minister Marc Miller wouldn’t confirm Thursday whether Canada has changed its policies, and the statement from the department says the two countries are only exploring options.

“We cannot speculate on future policy decisions. Any new development would be communicated publicly,” the department said. 

The Conservatives have urged the Liberals to reinstate the visa requirement for Mexicans, arguing the change has led to fraud, abuse and strain on the asylum system.

The Biden administration has also warned that human traffickers linked to Mexican cartels may be exploiting Canada’s visa-free regime in order to get people into the U.S.

Mexico’s foreign ministry has maintained that it’s important to preserve the economic benefits of easier travel between both countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2024. 

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes
Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia. "There...

1h ago

Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas
Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas

Witnesses said three Palestinians were killed Saturday in an airstrike that Israel's military said was targeting a Hamas commander in southern Gaza, less than a day after the International Court of Justice...

3h ago

Holocaust Remembrance Day has sombre tone as war rages on: antisemitism envoy
Holocaust Remembrance Day has sombre tone as war rages on: antisemitism envoy

Canada's antisemitism envoy said Saturday's annual day to mark the atrocities committed against Jewish people during the Second World War is more important and more poignant this year amid what she described...

2m ago

Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day

A group of survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony Saturday in southern Poland. About 20 survivors...

2h ago

Top Stories

Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes
Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza, hate crimes

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, says Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia. "There...

1h ago

Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas
Airstrike kills 3 Palestinians in southern Gaza as Israel presses on with its war against Hamas

Witnesses said three Palestinians were killed Saturday in an airstrike that Israel's military said was targeting a Hamas commander in southern Gaza, less than a day after the International Court of Justice...

3h ago

Holocaust Remembrance Day has sombre tone as war rages on: antisemitism envoy
Holocaust Remembrance Day has sombre tone as war rages on: antisemitism envoy

Canada's antisemitism envoy said Saturday's annual day to mark the atrocities committed against Jewish people during the Second World War is more important and more poignant this year amid what she described...

2m ago

Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Nazi death camp survivors mark 79th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day

A group of survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in a modest ceremony Saturday in southern Poland. About 20 survivors...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves
St. James Town's innovative food system helps residents provide for themselves

The Green Line team spoke with St. James Town Co-Op to see how they're building climate resilience and feeding residents through the OASIS Food Hub.

22h ago

3:01
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?

Critics say unlicensed cosmetic clinics are on the rise in the GTA. They’re calling for stepped up enforcement to get them shut down. Pat Taney reports.
2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.
2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.
3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.
More Videos