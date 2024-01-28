A quiet weekend at the box office with ‘The Beekeeper’ on top and some Oscar boosts

This image released by MGM shows Jeffrey Wright in a scene from "American Fiction." (Claire Folger/MGM-Orion via AP) © 2023 ORION RELEASING LLC. All Rights Reserved.

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2024 11:11 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2024 12:12 pm.

Movie theaters and audiences settled for seconds this weekend. With no new wide releases on the schedule, a mob of holdovers sustained the North American box office, which was led by “ The Beekeeper ” in its third week of release.

Amazon MGM Studios’ Jason Statham actioner earned $7.4 million to take the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates Sunday. It was down only 14% from the previous weekend and brings its running domestic total to $42.3 million. Globally, it has crossed $100 million.

Paramount’s “ Mean Girls ” musical, which is also in its third weekend, was close behind, with $7.3 million. The movie has now earned $60.8 million in North America.

In third place, Warner Bros.’ “ Wonka ” added $5.9 million in its seventh weekend as the Timothée Chalamet-led musical inches closer to $200 million domestic. It’s currently at $195.2 million in North America and $552 million globally.

Rounding out the top five were Universal and Illumination’s “Migration,” with $5.1 million, which pushed it over the $100 million mark domestically, and Sony’s romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” with $4.8 million, bringing its total to $71.2 million.

This was the first moviegoing weekend following Oscar nominations. While many top contenders are already available to watch in the home, including “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Holdovers,” several films still in theaters got sizable boosts from the buzz. Amazon and MGM’s “American Fiction,” nominated for five awards, including best picture and best actor for Jeffrey Wright, got a 65% bump in its seventh week, with $2.9 million in ticket sales.

Searchlight’s “Poor Things,” nominated for 11 Oscars, including best picture, best director and best actress for Emma Stone, got a 43% boost from last weekend with an estimated $3 million. The Yorgos Lanthimos film has now earned $51.1 million globally.

And A24’s “The Zone of Interest,” which had five nominations, including best picture and best director for Jonathan Glazer, expanded to 317 screens, where it earned $1.1 million. The studio said most audiences in top markets were under 35.

Universal had leading Oscar nominee “Oppenheimer” in 1,262 theaters, where it earned an additional million dollars this weekend. Focus Features also added 1,140 screens for its big Oscar contender, Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” which is also streaming on Peacock. It added an estimated $520,000, bringing its running total to $19.3 million. “The Holdovers” also earned $3.3 million internationally for a $31.2 million global total.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of director Glazer’s first name to Jonathan, instead of Johathan.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Top Stories

New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says
New Staples locations part of broad ServiceOntario review, minister says

A plan to move nine ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations of the provincial...

1h ago

International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review
International students have mixed feelings about visa cap, say system needs review

At a bustling college campus west of Toronto, several students had been thinking about recently announced changes to the international student program that brought them to the post-secondary institution.  Some...

3h ago

1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market
1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Kensington Market

One person is in custody following a stabbing in Kensington Market that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to 24-hour convenience store on College Street near Augusta Avenue around 6:40 a.m....

4h ago

SIU investigating after single-vehicle crash in North York
SIU investigating after single-vehicle crash in North York

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a single-vehicle crash in North York early Sunday morning. Toronto police say a car crashed into a pole in the area of Walsh Avenue...

2h ago

