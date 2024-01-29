Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities were first called to Bramalea City Centre in Brampton on Dec. 8, 2023, just after 8 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

It’s alleged that the accused and two other suspects attended a jewelry store inside the mall. Video released by police shows multiple suspects armed with hammers smashing display cases and stealing the jewelry as frightened citizens run from the store.

After stealing various pieces of jewelry for just under a minute, the suspects are seen leaving the store. No physical injuries were reported.

Peel Regional Police were called to Square One in Mississauga just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2024, for reports of a robbery.

It’s alleged that the accused and three other suspects attended a jewelry store, and once again armed with hammers and their faces covered, the suspects began to smash display cases and steal the jewelry. No physical injuries were reported.

On Jan. 25, 2024, authorities arrested 21-year-old Josiah Madurie of Toronto. He’s facing several charges, including two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise, two counts of breach of recognizance and possession of stolen property.

Police are attempting to identify other suspects connected to the smash-and-grab style robberies.

