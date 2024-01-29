Video shows brazen mall jewelry store robbery in Brampton, 1 man charged

Jewelry store robberies
It's alleged that the accused and two other suspects attended a jewelry store inside the mall. Video released by police shows multiple suspects armed with hammers smashing display cases and stealing the jewelry as frightened citizens run from the store. Photo: Peel Regional Police/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 29, 2024 11:31 am.

A man has been arrested and charged, and other suspects are wanted, in connection to smash-and-grab style robberies at two malls in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities were first called to Bramalea City Centre in Brampton on Dec. 8, 2023, just after 8 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

It’s alleged that the accused and two other suspects attended a jewelry store inside the mall. Video released by police shows multiple suspects armed with hammers smashing display cases and stealing the jewelry as frightened citizens run from the store.

After stealing various pieces of jewelry for just under a minute, the suspects are seen leaving the store. No physical injuries were reported.

VIDEO

Peel Regional Police were called to Square One in Mississauga just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2024, for reports of a robbery.

It’s alleged that the accused and three other suspects attended a jewelry store, and once again armed with hammers and their faces covered, the suspects began to smash display cases and steal the jewelry. No physical injuries were reported.

On Jan. 25, 2024, authorities arrested 21-year-old Josiah Madurie of Toronto. He’s facing several charges, including two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise, two counts of breach of recognizance and possession of stolen property.

Police are attempting to identify other suspects connected to the smash-and-grab style robberies.

On Jan. 25, 2024, authorities arrested 21-year-old Josiah Madurie of Toronto. He’s facing several charges, including two counts of robbery, two counts of wearing a disguise, two counts of breach of recognizance and possession of stolen property.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions
Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions

The Ford government continues to dodge questions about where the cost-savings are coming from by moving some ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada locations. Officials said using Staples locations...

15m ago

Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police
Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police

Toronto police are searching for would-be thieves who allegedly tried to get access to cash inside a bank machine by blowing it up. Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor...

5m ago

King Charles III discharged from London hospital after prostate procedure
King Charles III discharged from London hospital after prostate procedure

King Charles III on Monday was discharged from a private London clinic after undergoing a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate. The 75-year-old monarch was admitted to the London...

1h ago

SIU investigating rollover crash on QEW ramp in Burlington
SIU investigating rollover crash on QEW ramp in Burlington

The province's police watchdog is investigating after an early morning rollover crash on the QEW in Burlington. Emergency crews were called to the westbound QEW ramp to Brant Street around 4 a.m. Monday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions
Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions

The Ford government continues to dodge questions about where the cost-savings are coming from by moving some ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada locations. Officials said using Staples locations...

15m ago

Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police
Suspects used explosive in attempt to break open drive-thru ATM in East York: police

Toronto police are searching for would-be thieves who allegedly tried to get access to cash inside a bank machine by blowing it up. Officers responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor...

5m ago

King Charles III discharged from London hospital after prostate procedure
King Charles III discharged from London hospital after prostate procedure

King Charles III on Monday was discharged from a private London clinic after undergoing a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate. The 75-year-old monarch was admitted to the London...

1h ago

SIU investigating rollover crash on QEW ramp in Burlington
SIU investigating rollover crash on QEW ramp in Burlington

The province's police watchdog is investigating after an early morning rollover crash on the QEW in Burlington. Emergency crews were called to the westbound QEW ramp to Brant Street around 4 a.m. Monday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Formenton surrenders to police in London
Formenton surrenders to police in London

A former member of the Ottawa Senators and Canada’s world junior hockey team has turned himself into London Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 2018. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:27
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club
Opening the lid on Toronto's first exclusive Pickleball club

The Jar Pickleball Club in North York offers four professional courts and several amenities catering to players of all levels. Rob Leth grabbed a paddle to check things out.

2:59
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property
Eyeing a future for Toronto's Cube House property

Toronto's digital arts community has launched an effort to brainstorm ideas for an iconic Corktown building slated for likely demolition. David Zura explains.

3:26
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie dazzles with piano skills

A Maple Leafs goalie proves he's adept with both pucks and piano. Plus, the world's smallest escape room and a gassy plane passenger are also featured in the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Melissa Nakhavoly.
2:25
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders
Business Report: Changes coming for Uber riders

Uber Canada is making changes, including the potential use of more in-car cameras. Plus, Visa experiences a boom, while an iconic clothing brand falls on tough times. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos