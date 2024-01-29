Former Blue Jays manager Jimy Williams passes away at age 80

Jimy Williams
Jimy Williams, then manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, passed away on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Photo: SPORTSNET.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 29, 2024 12:33 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2024 12:35 pm.

Former Toronto Blue Jays manager Jimy Williams has passed away at the age of 80, the club announced on Monday.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Blue Jays Manager Jimy Williams,” the baseball club wrote in a statement.

“His impact on our organization will forever be remembered. Our hearts go out to Jimy’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Williams managed the Blue Jays from 1986 to 1989, finishing with a 281-241 record. Manager Cito Gaston replaced him after 26 games in 1989.

He spent 1991-1996 with the Atlanta Braves as their third-base coach, working under former Blue Jays manager Bobby Cox, including the Braves 1995 World Series championship season.

Williams then went on to manage the Boston Red Sox from 1997 to 2001 with a combined record of 414-352. The Red Sox qualified for the playoffs twice under Williams’ watch. He then finished his managerial career with the Houston Astros, coaching the team from 2002 to 2004.

In 2006, Williams was named the Philadelphia Phillies’ bench coach and continued with that role through the Phillies’ 2008 World Series championship season.

