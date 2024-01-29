Staples Canada getting $1.75M to retrofit some ServiceOntario outlets, minister continues to dodge questions

The Ford government continues to dodge questions about where the cost-savings are coming from by moving some ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada locations.

Officials said using Staples locations will lead to an estimated $900,000 in savings over three years, mostly due to not paying leasing costs.

Todd McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, has refused to release the business case for the plan and now claims Staples is getting $1.75 million for retrofit costs.

McCarthy claimed that the cost-savings would be realized because the government won’t be paying for leases or retrofits, however the government doesn’t pay any of those costs to the independent operators being shut down.

The minister was asked why the province did not put this plan to open tender so that it could get the best deal for the taxpayers.

“This met all the procurement requirements in the Ontario Public Sector Service model,” McCarthy said. “This is about cost-savings,” he said.

On Monday, the Ford government announced the six ServiceOntario outlets that will move into the new Staples Canada locations starting on Thursday:

Oakville, 2460 Winston Churchill Blvd.

Newmarket, 17810 Yonge St.

Toronto (Scarborough), 180 Eglinton Ave. E.

Strathroy, 425 Caradoc St. S.

Tillsonburg, Tillsonburg Town Centre, 200 Broadway St.

Welland, Seaway Mall, 800 Niagara St.

Three others are set to open later this year:

Toronto (Leaside), 945 Eglinton Ave. E., Toronto

Keswick, 24018 Woodbine Ave., Unit A-02

Hamilton South, 103-2130 Rymal Rd. E.

McCarthy said the locations will offer more convenience with extended hours on evenings and Saturdays.

As CityNews first reported, 11 privately run ServiceOntario outlets are being shut down with little notice and moved into Staples and Walmart locations as part of a sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal.

The plan is part of a broader push by the government to consider new locations for all of the stand-alone, privately run operations.

As contracts with the 134 remaining privately operated ServiceOntario locations approach expiry, the government will be reviewing them to determine if they should continue to operate in the same way, or if they should be closed and moved into retail outlets, libraries, or municipal offices, for example.

In an interview with Rogers TV Durham last week, McCarthy dodged questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province.

He said Staples Canada got a three-year sole-sourced deal to open ServiceOntario locations inside some of its Ontario office supply stores after part of a lengthy consultation process that involved “dozens” of potential retail partners, adding it is expanding a model that has been in existence for decades.

The province says the partnership with Staples is “one part of ServiceOntario’s innovative alternative service delivery model designed to meet the unique needs of local communities.”

It is one type of pilot project out of six models the government has in the works.

Three pilot locations opened in municipal government offices last year, as well as one location with an Employment Ontario community hub, and a mobile location in the Robinson-Huron treaty area. Another part of the pilot project is partnering with First Nations, with one location that opened in northern Ontario in 2022.

The sixth type of pilot project is to put ServiceOntario outlets in public libraries, but the locations haven’t been disclosed yet.

With files from John Marchesan and The Canadian Press