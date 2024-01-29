SIU investigating rollover crash on QEW ramp in Burlington

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an early morning rollover crash on the QEW in Burlington.

Emergency crews were called to the westbound QEW ramp to Brant Street around 4 a.m. Monday for reports of a collision.

Ontario Provincial Police say the Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate and are investigating.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says he expect the ramp to remain closed until Monday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported.