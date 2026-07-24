Driver arrested after early‑morning crash in Scarborough; firearm found inside vehicle

Emergency crews were called around 4:45 a.m. on Friday to Kennedy Road and Passmore Avenue for reports of a single‑vehicle crash. Photo: Carl Hanstke/680 NewsRadio.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 24, 2026 6:07 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2026 6:41 am.

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after an early‑morning collision in Scarborough where officers also located a firearm inside the vehicle.

Emergency crews were called around 4:45 a.m. on Friday to Kennedy Road and Passmore Avenue for reports of a single‑vehicle crash.

Police told CityNews a man in his 20s was transported to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries before being taken into custody.

Investigators confirmed a firearm was found inside the vehicle. The accused has been charged with possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

Kennedy Road remains closed at Passmore Avenue, and police are urging drivers to use alternate routes while the investigation continues.

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