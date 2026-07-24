Toronto police say a man has been arrested after an early‑morning collision in Scarborough where officers also located a firearm inside the vehicle.

Emergency crews were called around 4:45 a.m. on Friday to Kennedy Road and Passmore Avenue for reports of a single‑vehicle crash.

Police told CityNews a man in his 20s was transported to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries before being taken into custody.

Investigators confirmed a firearm was found inside the vehicle. The accused has been charged with possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

Kennedy Road remains closed at Passmore Avenue, and police are urging drivers to use alternate routes while the investigation continues.