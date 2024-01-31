HAPPENING NOW

Dump truck spills concrete debris on Gardiner Expressway, several vehicles damaged

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 31, 2024 7:13 am.

Last Updated January 31, 2024 7:52 am.

Police are looking for a dump truck they say is responsible for spilling debris onto the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke during the Wednesday morning commute and damaging several vehicles.

The truck spilled debris onto the westbound Gardiner between Park Lawn Road and Islington Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Police tell CityNews at least four vehicles have been damaged after striking chunks of the concrete on the highway. No injuries have been reported. The three right lanes are blocked off at Park Lawn.

CityNews 680 traffic reporter Jordan Kerr was over the scene in a helicopter and says there are around a dozen stalled vehicles pulled over in the area of the scattered debris.

“There’s a huge spill,” says Kerr. “There are cars off to the shoulder all over the place. They’ll likely have to block off more lanes to clean this up.”

Crews are on scene blocking several lanes of the westbound Gardiner between Park Lawn and Islington to prevent other vehicles from hitting the bits of concrete.

The dump truck accused to spilling its load was last seen travelling northbound on Highway 427.

This is a developing story. More to come.

