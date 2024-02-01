A look at some reaction to the Alberta government’s proposed transgender policies

Protestors take part in a Gay Straight Alliance rally at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on Wednesday June 19, 2019. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced changes to rules surrounding transgender youth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2024 2:24 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 2:26 pm.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced changes to rules surrounding transgender youth.

Policies include requiring parental consent for children 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school; students 16 and 17 would not need consent, but their parents would have to be notified.

Gender reassignment surgery would also be banned for those 17 and under, and puberty blockers and hormone therapies for the purpose of gender reassignment or affirmation would not be allowed for those 15 and younger.

“One of the greatest responsibilities we as parents, teachers and community leaders have is to preserve for our children the right to grow and develop into mature adults, so that they are better prepared to make the most impactful decisions affecting their lives,” Smith said Wednesday.

Here’s a look at some of the reaction:

“I thought we were at a place in this country where we’re moving past this … it’s extremely dangerous to engage in this kind of thing, which I think is playing politics when you’re talking about children’s lives.” — Federal Health Minister Mark Holland

“I think actually targeting that small minority for some political purpose in Alberta — as it seems that the premier is doing — is not becoming of her office and is in fact actually targeting and perhaps even demonizing those children.” — Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani

“The government of Alberta has chosen to play politics with some of the most vulnerable members of our society: trans and gender-diverse youth, attacking them for cheap political points to appeal to a far-right base. We will not stand for it.” — Egale Canada and Skipping Stone Foundation

“These policies are a clear and blatant attack on freedom. The implementation of these policies will create further divisions and will make it dangerous for trans and gender diverse youth and adults in Alberta.” — Harini Sivalingam with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association

“We are concerned about the chilling effect placed on classrooms and schools, impacting our ability to provide safe, caring and inclusive spaces for all students.” — Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association

“We cannot be weak in the face of this, and we cannot turn our backs on the trans community. Together, it is our responsibility to ensure that decades of hard-fought battles for human rights are not wiped out. Because this is just the start.” — Calgary Mayor Joyti Gondek

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

1h ago

Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike
Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike

Toronto's spending plan for the next year still includes a record tax hike for Toronto homeowners -- but it won't be as high as initially proposed. Mayor Olivia Chow presented the final budget in Scarborough...

25m ago

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

1h ago

Teen suspect in Etobicoke home invasion, vehicle theft facing numerous charges
Teen suspect in Etobicoke home invasion, vehicle theft facing numerous charges

Toronto police have arrested one of two suspects accused of storming into an Etobicoke home with crowbars and demanding the owner hand over their car keys. Investigators say it happened on Friday, Dec....

2h ago

Top Stories

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

1h ago

Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike
Chow says 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway, confirms lower property tax hike

Toronto's spending plan for the next year still includes a record tax hike for Toronto homeowners -- but it won't be as high as initially proposed. Mayor Olivia Chow presented the final budget in Scarborough...

25m ago

Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case
Crombie urges Premier Ford to end 'ServiceOntario cover-up' and release business case

The Ontario Liberal Leader is asking Premier Doug Ford to be more transparent about the decision to move ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada stores, saying she has "deep concern" about the province's...

1h ago

Teen suspect in Etobicoke home invasion, vehicle theft facing numerous charges
Teen suspect in Etobicoke home invasion, vehicle theft facing numerous charges

Toronto police have arrested one of two suspects accused of storming into an Etobicoke home with crowbars and demanding the owner hand over their car keys. Investigators say it happened on Friday, Dec....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.

15h ago

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

20h ago

1:49
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience

Two Michelin star chefs converge on Canadian soil to celebrate Italy and its cuisine.  Stella Acquisto reports.

20h ago

2:17
Global Affairs systems breached for a month
Global Affairs systems breached for a month

Global Affairs Canada is investigating after a cyber attack which left its systems vulnerable for a month. One cyber security experts says if this happened in the private sector, people would be fired.

21h ago

1:07
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code
'Throw 'em in jail': Ford calls for changes to criminal code

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls for changes to the criminal code in response to a significant rise in auto thefts and violent crime across the Greater Toronto Area.

23h ago

More Videos