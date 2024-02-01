breaking

Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027

The Liberal government is delaying until 2027 the expansion of eligibility for assisted dying to those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness. Photo: Unsplash.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2024 10:25 am.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 10:27 am.

The Liberal government is delaying until 2027 the expansion of eligibility for assisted dying to those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.

Health Minister Mark Holland introduced legislation this morning that would delay the change until well after the next federal election, scheduled for 2025.

Both Holland and Justice Minister Arif Virani say they agree with a parliamentary committee’s conclusion that Canada simply wasn’t ready.

The committee says questions remain about how clinicians could differentiate between someone experiencing suicidal thoughts and requesting an assisted death.

Nearly all provinces and territories asked the federal government for an “indefinite pause” on the expansion.

The Opposition Conservatives have been demanding that the government scrap the expansion altogether but say they would still support a delay.

