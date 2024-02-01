NAACP seeks federal probe of Florida county’s jail system following deaths

Robert Moberg, wears a pendant bearing a photograph of his son, Corbin, during a news conference at the Broward Public Defender's Office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. On January 1, 2024, Corbin Moberg, who had been at the Broward County Jail for two and a half years on drug related offenses, died of an alleged drug overdose. According to Public Defender Gordon Weekes, there have been 21 deaths in the jail since 2019. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) © South Florida Sun Sentinel 2024

By Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Posted February 1, 2024 5:15 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2024 5:27 pm.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The NAACP is seeking a federal investigation of deaths in Florida’s second-largest county jail system, saying the Broward Sheriff’s Office does not adequately monitor inmates or provide them with proper medical treatment and mental health services.

Marsha Ellison, the civil rights group’s Broward County president, stood with the relatives of some of the 21 inmates they say have died in the jail’s custody since 2019.

Ellison said Sheriff Gregory Tony and his staff are often not transparent about the circumstances surrounding fatalities. She also said the company contracted by the sheriff’s office to provide medical and mental health services to inmates often fails to provide adequate care.

The national NAACP filed a letter this week with the U.S. Justice Department seeking the investigation. It comes about six weeks after a 29-year-old inmate, Janard Geffrard, was allegedly choked and beaten to death by his cellmate.

One death highlighted in the letter is that of Kevin Desir, a 43-year-old with bipolar disorder, who died of strangulation during a 2021 struggle with guards, according to an independent autopsy report. The letter also lists deaths by suicides and drug overdoses. It also mentions the 2019 case of a woman who gave birth alone in her cell and an inmate who cut off his penis with a razor in 2018.

“We don’t want to hear we’ve investigated ourselves and found that we’ve done no wrong. We want to find out what’s really happening,” Ellison said during a news conference at the Broward County Public Defender’s Office. “I don’t honestly believe and don’t trust the process of the internal (sheriff’s office) to investigate themselves.”

Public Defender Gordon Weekes, pointing to the families, said the lack of knowing exactly how their loved ones died “creates additional pain that these family members should not have to endure.”

“Folks are dying when they are supposed to be protected (and) cared for,” Weekes said. “We have to look at how we can do better as a community and as a society and that starts with us having some transparency.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Thursday saying its jail system meets national accreditation standards and that even with “significant vacancy rates” among guards, it “has consistently maintained high levels of excellence.”

Broward jails average about 3,600 inmates in custody per day with about 44,000 people spending at least one night in jail annually. The system houses inmates who have been sentenced to less than a year behind bars, and defendants who are on trial or awaiting trial. Anyone sentenced to more than a year gets transferred to a state prison.

The Justice Department acknowledged Thursday that it has received the NAACP’s request, but declined to say whether an investigation will be opened. Monitoring by The Associated Press shows that about a dozen state prison and local jail systems are currently under federal investigation nationwide.

Janard Geffrard’s father, Jeff Geffrard, told reporters that the sheriff’s office has not said anything to the family about the Dec. 16 attack. Investigators said in court documents that his son was beaten and choked for more than two minutes by his cellmate. Guards apparently didn’t notice anything was wrong until more than 20 minutes after the attack had ended.

Janard Geffrard was taken to a hospital where he died two weeks later. He had been jailed awaiting trial for robbery and burglary. The sheriff’s office suspended two guards with pay pending the completion of an investigation.

Jeff Geffrard said it was the sheriff office’s responsibility to protect his son.

“I don’t want no other family to go through what I’m going through,” he said through tears.

The sheriff’s office filed an attempted murder charge against the cellmate shortly after the attack. That has not been upgraded. The State Attorney’s Office said Thursday the law enforcement investigation is ongoing.

The father of Corbin Moberg said his 25-year-old son’s death on Jan. 1 of a suspected drug overdose while at the Broward jail “doesn’t make any sense.” Moberg had been in custody for more than two years awaiting trial on drug trafficking charges.

“Corbin was a good kid. Corbin just made a bad choice. I was hoping Corbin would be safe where he was at and that didn’t work out,” Robert Moberg said, his voice breaking. “Some nights I wake up and I can’t go back to sleep. I just lay there thinking about what could have been and how his life could have been in the future. Now, that’s not going to happen because somewhere somebody failed.”

Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations
Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations

The jury at the coroner's inquest into the shooting death of Sammy Yatim by a police officer more than a decade ago ruled his death was a homicide. Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar...

5m ago

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

4h ago

Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour
Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour

After her seven-year-old autistic son went missing for over a half hour from his school this January, a Durham mother is speaking out against the administration that she says lied about the circumstances...

1h ago

Were you pickpocketed recently? Police say 2 suspects are wanted for the thefts in Toronto
Were you pickpocketed recently? Police say 2 suspects are wanted for the thefts in Toronto

Two wanted suspects are believed to be behind a recent string of pickpocket-style thefts in Toronto's downtown core, police said. Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20, 2024, investigators received multiple reports...

41m ago

Top Stories

Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations
Jurors at Sammy Yatim inquest rule teen's death a homicide, issue 63 recommendations

The jury at the coroner's inquest into the shooting death of Sammy Yatim by a police officer more than a decade ago ruled his death was a homicide. Yatim, who was 18 at the time, was alone on a streetcar...

5m ago

Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit
Staples Canada lays off head office staff, company takes $1.75M of taxpayer money for ServiceOntario retrofit

Staples Canada laid off an unspecified number of head office staff this week as the U.S.-owned chain takes $1.75 million Ontario taxpayer dollars for store retrofits to install ServiceOntario outlets. Six...

4h ago

Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour
Durham mother seeking answers after autistic son leaves school, walks through woods in a storm, found by neighbour

After her seven-year-old autistic son went missing for over a half hour from his school this January, a Durham mother is speaking out against the administration that she says lied about the circumstances...

1h ago

Were you pickpocketed recently? Police say 2 suspects are wanted for the thefts in Toronto
Were you pickpocketed recently? Police say 2 suspects are wanted for the thefts in Toronto

Two wanted suspects are believed to be behind a recent string of pickpocket-style thefts in Toronto's downtown core, police said. Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20, 2024, investigators received multiple reports...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.

19h ago

2:28
Manulife-Loblaw deal raises concerns about corporatized care
Manulife-Loblaw deal raises concerns about corporatized care

A new deal between Loblaw and Manulife may affect where you get your prescription. Caryn Ceolin with why the deal is raising concerns about what some experts say is increasingly corporatized care in this country.

23h ago

3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

23h ago

1:49
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience
Celebrating Italy with the ultimate culinary experience

Two Michelin star chefs converge on Canadian soil to celebrate Italy and its cuisine.  Stella Acquisto reports.

23h ago

1:59
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut
Business Report: Economic growth could delay interest rate cut

Canada's economy is growing and that could spell bad news for interest rates. Plus, a stunning admission from Boeing's CEO, and the U.S. Federal Reserve makes its own interest rate decision. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos