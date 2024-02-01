Raccoon causes power outage affecting thousands in downtown Toronto

A significant power outage is affecting about 7,000 Toronto Hydro customers in the downtown core.

Hydro One says the blackout is the result of a raccoon making contact with their equipment at a downtown Toronto station shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Areas bounded by St. Clair Avenue West to Gerrard Street West and Avenue Road to the Don Valley Parkway are currently affected.

Toronto Fire officials say they have been busy responding to a high number of elevator rescues in the areas affected by the outage.

“We’re working closely with Hydro One to restore power and resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible,” Toronto Hydro said in a post on X.

A message on Toronto Hydro’s outage webpage estimated power would not be restored until 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Hydro One has not indicated what caused the issue.