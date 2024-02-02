4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York

Four teens are facing a combined 56 gun-related and drug charges following a shooting incident in North York.

Police say just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday they were in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive conducting a community safety patrol when they noticed four unfamiliar youths with their faces covered and hoods up. As police approached the four, the youths ran and one of them allegedly fired a gun towards the officers.

Following a foot pursuit, all four were captured. During the arrest, police say they recovered two loaded firearms and a quantity of illegal drugs.

Three 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old are facing more than two dozen firearm offenses including recklessly discharging a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a loaded weapon. The four are also each facing two counts of failing to comply with prohibition and three counts of failing to comply with probation along with drug possession.

The four cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.