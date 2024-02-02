Big construction project on Toronto’s King Street to begin this month

Road closures are once again coming to the King Street West and Shaw Street area, as construction for Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) track replacement and water main work, and once it’s set up, it will be there most of the year.

Beginning mid-February, King Street West will be down to a single lane in each direction between Dufferin Street and Shaw Street. This restriction will be here until mid-May.

It gets worse from there.

Between mid-May and October, King Street will be fully closed in sections starting at Dufferin Street, and slowly moving east towards Shaw Street.

The work zone for the upcoming King Street construction starts mid-February and until December.

From May to June, King will be closed from Dufferin to Fraser Ave.

From June to July, the intersection of King and Dufferin will be shut down in all directions.

From August to September, King will be closed from Fraser Ave to Atlantic Ave.

From September to October, King will be closed from Atlantic Ave to Shaw.

From October to December, crews will be focused on restoring the roadway and conducting TTC overhead work. there will be temporary lane closures during this final phase, not nearly as disruptive as the others.

In 2022 the intersection of King and Shaw was closed for a few months for similar work.