Big construction project on Toronto’s King Street to begin this month

TTC
A TTC streetcar turns from King Street West onto Shaw Street in Toronto. Photo: Flickr.

By Jordan Kerr

Posted February 2, 2024 10:32 am.

Road closures are once again coming to the King Street West and Shaw Street area, as construction for Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) track replacement and water main work, and once it’s set up, it will be there most of the year.

Beginning mid-February, King Street West will be down to a single lane in each direction between Dufferin Street and Shaw Street. This restriction will be here until mid-May.

It gets worse from there.

Between mid-May and October, King Street will be fully closed in sections starting at Dufferin Street, and slowly moving east towards Shaw Street.

The work zone for upcoming King Street construction starting Mid February until December
The work zone for the upcoming King Street construction starts mid-February and until December.
  • From May to June, King will be closed from Dufferin to Fraser Ave.
  • From June to July, the intersection of King and Dufferin will be shut down in all directions.
  • From August to September, King will be closed from Fraser Ave to Atlantic Ave.
  • From September to October, King will be closed from Atlantic Ave to Shaw.

From October to December, crews will be focused on restoring the roadway and conducting TTC overhead work. there will be temporary lane closures during this final phase, not nearly as disruptive as the others.

In 2022 the intersection of King and Shaw was closed for a few months for similar work.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court
Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled Premier Doug Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept private. The decision released Friday reverses the lower court rulings. The case stems from...

12m ago

Second arrest made in fatal stabbing of man, 23, in North York last fall
Second arrest made in fatal stabbing of man, 23, in North York last fall

Toronto police have arrested a second person allegedly connected to the fatal September 2023 stabbing of a 23-year-old man in North York. Officers responded to a stabbing just before 10 p.m. on Sept....

7m ago

Suspects stole $300K worth of cable from downtown Toronto electrical station: police
Suspects stole $300K worth of cable from downtown Toronto electrical station: police

Toronto police are looking for a group of suspects who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cable from downtown electrical station. Officers were called to the area of Lakeshore Boulevard...

17m ago

Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring
Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents appeared to reach a consensus on Groundhog Day, as furry forecasters spanning three provinces predicted an early spring. Ontario's Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia's...

1h ago

Top Stories

Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court
Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled Premier Doug Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept private. The decision released Friday reverses the lower court rulings. The case stems from...

12m ago

Second arrest made in fatal stabbing of man, 23, in North York last fall
Second arrest made in fatal stabbing of man, 23, in North York last fall

Toronto police have arrested a second person allegedly connected to the fatal September 2023 stabbing of a 23-year-old man in North York. Officers responded to a stabbing just before 10 p.m. on Sept....

7m ago

Suspects stole $300K worth of cable from downtown Toronto electrical station: police
Suspects stole $300K worth of cable from downtown Toronto electrical station: police

Toronto police are looking for a group of suspects who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cable from downtown electrical station. Officers were called to the area of Lakeshore Boulevard...

17m ago

Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring
Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents appeared to reach a consensus on Groundhog Day, as furry forecasters spanning three provinces predicted an early spring. Ontario's Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia's...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.

16h ago

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.

18h ago

1:44
Feds delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility
Feds delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility

The federal government is pushing back the expansion of assisted dying for those who suffer from mental illness for several years. Cormac Mac Sweeney with the reasons for the delay and the accusations that constitutional rights are being violated.

19h ago

1:59
SickKids Hospital naming a nursing station after Walter Gretzky
SickKids Hospital naming a nursing station after Walter Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky was at SickKids Hospital Thursday to speak about a $1 million donation by the Bitove family, and the hospital naming a nursing station after his father. Lindsay Dunn has more.

More Videos