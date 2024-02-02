Carl Weathers, who starred in ‘Rocky’ movies and ‘The Mandalorian,’ dies

Carl Weathers
Most recently, Weathers has starred in the Disney+ hit “The Mandalorian,” appearing in all three seasons. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 2:49 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 2:53 pm.

Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator” and teaching golf in “Happy Gilmore,” has died.

He was 76.

Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep.”

Comfortable flexing his muscles on the big screen in “Action Jackson” as he was joking around on the small screen in such shows as “Arrested Development,” Weathers was perhaps most closely associated with Creed, who made his first appearance as the cocky, undisputed heavyweight world champion in 1976’s “Rocky,” starring Sylvester Stallone.

“It puts you on the map and makes your career, so to speak. But that’s a one-off, so you’ve got to follow it up with something.

Fortunately those movies kept coming, and Apollo Creed became more and more in people’s consciousness and welcome in their lives, and it was just the right guy at the right time,” he told The Daily Beast in 2017.

Most recently, Weathers has starred in the Disney+ hit “The Mandalorian,” appearing in all three seasons.

Top Stories

Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters
Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters

The lack of supports for asylum seekers in Toronto became quite clear when hundreds of refugees from African countries were forced to sleep on sidewalks outside a downtown Toronto shelter intake office...

1h ago

Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police
Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police

A man is being sought by authorities in an alleged kidnapping in Scarborough that saw him demand money from one of his employees, Toronto police said. Investigators were called to the Lawrence Avenue...

2h ago

2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police
2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police

Two teenagers are facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car that had a young child and baby inside. Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 3:30 p.m....

37m ago

Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court
Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled Premier Doug Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept private. The decision released Friday reverses the lower court rulings. The case stems from...

33m ago

