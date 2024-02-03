Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in North York

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by vehicle in North York Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Willowdale Avenue and Finch Avenue East at around 8:40 a.m.

A Toronto police spokesperson told CityNews 680 the man is believed to be in his mid-50s.

The spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t disclosed.

Officers originally closed the eastbound lanes of Finch Avenue East at Willowdale Avenue to gather evidence, but they expanded the closure to the entire intersection.