Asked if he supports RNC chairwoman, Trump suggests there will ‘probably be some changes made’

By Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Posted February 4, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2024 1:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump issued a warning to the Republican National Committee’s chairwoman in an interview aired Sunday, saying when asked about her that there would “probably be some changes made.”

Trump had been asked by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo about Ronna McDaniel, who has been facing withering attacks from some Trump allies, including the group Turning Point, which was part of an unsuccessful effort to oust her last year.

“I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me. I think she did OK, initially, in the RNC. I would say right now, there’ll probably be some changes made,” Trump said on FOX News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures.

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump was also pressed on the party’s finances following campaign disclosures released this week that showed the RNC had just $8 million in the bank and $1 million in debt.

“So I have a lot of money,” Trump said in the interview that aired Sunday, arguing that “people are not looking at the RNC. They want changes.”

“You have to understand, I have nothing to do with the RNC. I’m separate,” he added.

The comments come as Trump and his allies have been pushing the party to get behind him and effectively end the primary, even though he still faces a final major rival, his former U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley.

McDaniel was criticized last month for saying Haley had no path to the nomination after Trump won the New Hampshire primary, telling Fox News: “We need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is going to be Donald Trump.” An effort by Trump allies to have the RNC this week declare Trump the “presumptive nominee” was withdrawn after he came out against it.

At the RNC’s winter meeting in Las Vegas Friday, McDaniel, who won a fourth two-year term last year, called for the party to unite behind the goal of defeating President Joe Biden.

“We Republicans will stick together, as united as the union our party long ago fought to preserve,” McDaniel said, quoting Ronald Reagan, according to people who were in the room and disclosed her remarks on condition of anonymity to discuss a private gathering.

While Trump and the RNC worked hand-in-hand on his losing 2020 bid, they have disagreed on a number of issues this time around. Trump refused to sign the party’s loyalty pledge, skipped all of its sanctioned primary debates and has continued to cast suspicion on early and mail-in voting, even as the RNC pursues a “Bank Your Vote” initiative aimed at encouraging both.

Trump, in the interview, also continued to push the party to rally behind him and at one point claimed Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who has been deeply critical of the former president since he left office, is interested in joining his growing list of endorsements.

“I think Mitch McConnell wants to endorse me, that’s what I hear,” he alleged, adding. “Everybody’s getting in line. They’re all getting on board.”

Representatives for McConnell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. McConnell has made a point of staying out of the primary, but previously said he would support the eventual nominee.

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station
Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station

Toronto council has pushed to add Cummer station back into the Yonge North Subway Extension project, arguing it'll be needed in the future.

1h ago

2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end
2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end

Emergency crews were called to the area of Martin Grove and Porterfield roads, north of Rexdale Boulevard, just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

6h ago

Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP

Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Toronto Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including...

19h ago

2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough
2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision with a tree in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. for reports that a...

17h ago

Top Stories

Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station
Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station

Toronto council has pushed to add Cummer station back into the Yonge North Subway Extension project, arguing it'll be needed in the future.

1h ago

2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end
2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end

Emergency crews were called to the area of Martin Grove and Porterfield roads, north of Rexdale Boulevard, just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

6h ago

Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP

Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Toronto Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including...

19h ago

2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough
2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision with a tree in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. for reports that a...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
2:53
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel to connect the Don River with Lake Ontario has started being flooded. David Zura explains.
2:23
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing

Regent Park reported zero gun-related deaths in 2023, a stat residents attribute to a solid investment in the community rather than policing. Erica Natividad reports on the push to make those same investments across the city.
2:22
Hockey Fans react to NHL players being able to compete in Olympics
Hockey Fans react to NHL players being able to compete in Olympics

Hockey fans react to the announcement that the NHL is allowed their players to participate in the Olympics for the first time in a decade.

2:18
Sidney Crosby on NHL players back in the Olympics
Sidney Crosby on NHL players back in the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Sidney Crosby about the NHL allowed players to compete in the NHL again and Auston Matthews about the NHL All-Star Skills competition. 
More Videos