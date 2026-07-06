Researchers say a pair of weak tornadoes touched down in eastern Ontario about a week ago, snapping trees and badly damaging barn roofs.

No injuries were reported from the tornadoes that formed along the leading edge of a June 30 afternoon thunderstorm from around Verona to Kingston.

The Northern Tornadoes Project says the first tornado formed near Verona and tracked for 18 kilometres southeast through the Hartington and Harrowsmith areas, with a maximum path width of around a half kilometre.

The researchers say the EF1 tornado hit wind speeds around 150 km/h, damaging trees and farms.

Pieces of two barns with destroyed roofs were flung into a neighbouring field in the worst damage noted by the researchers.

The team says a second tornado in Kingston at the lowest rating of EF0 created a long path of tree damage from around Silver Corners to the Canadian Forces Base Kingston, reaching estimated wind speeds of about 115 km/h.