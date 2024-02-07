B.C. environmental groups request review of tire chemical linked to salmon deaths

Several environmental groups have written to the federal environment minister requesting a review of a chemical linked to the "mass deaths" of coho salmon. Coho salmon swim at the Fisheries and Oceans Canada Capilano River Hatchery, in North Vancouver, B.C., Friday July 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 7, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 4:12 am.

Conservation groups have written to the federal environment minister requesting a review of a chemical used in tires that they say has been linked to the “mass deaths” of coho salmon.

Peter Ross, senior scientist atRaincoast Conservation Foundation, says the mystery of coho dying in urban waterways had persisted for years, until a 2020 study uncovered the role of a particular chemical used in tire rubber.

Ross says the study published in Science, a top academic journal, found a chemical known as 6PPD produces a breakdown product that’s acutely toxic for coho.

He says the study showed toxic concentrations of 6PPD-quinone after rain events in Seattle-region watersheds, suggesting it was flowing off roads and into streams.

Raincoast, the Watershed Watch Salmon Society and Pacific Salmon Foundation, all based in British Columbia, are asking Ottawa for an assessment of the chemical under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

A letter to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault this week says the federal government evaluated 6PPD in 2018, finding it posed a “moderate hazard with high exposure,” but the screening did not account for the breakdown of the product.

Ross says it’s the breakdown substance, 6PPD-quinone, which a growing body of research is linking to coho deaths as the fish return from the ocean to spawn.

The breakthrough came after researchers had been “sleuthing” for 20 years, looking at all the potential culprits, from hydrocarbons to parasites to road salts, he says.

Eventually, they figured out that a “previously undocumented chemical” was responsible, says Ross, who serves as director of healthy waters at Raincoast.

“It’s really a remarkable scientific story,” he adds.

“It’s very, very difficult to establish cause and effect relationships between any single pollutant and the health … of salmon, because we are exposing salmon to thousands upon thousands of different chemicals and pollutants in their lifetime.”

Several groups in B.C. are working on monitoring for 6PPD-quinone in waterways throughout the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island, Ross says, adding scientists with Raincoast are among those who have detected it in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto
'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto

Even if there was snow, you couldn't go toboggan on many hills in Toronto, but that could soon change. Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) is putting forward a motion to city council on Wednesday...

4h ago

'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later
'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later

As a young child, Vanessa Austin used to spend many weekends strolling through one of Canada's busiest malls with her family. It was during one of those visits to Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades...

6h ago

Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say
Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say

After five students were charged with assault following a hallway brawl at Tommy Douglas Secondary School, two different teachers' unions say some of their members feel unsafe going to work. "There...

10h ago

Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home
Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Monday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of North Lake Road...

13h ago

Top Stories

'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto
'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto

Even if there was snow, you couldn't go toboggan on many hills in Toronto, but that could soon change. Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) is putting forward a motion to city council on Wednesday...

4h ago

'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later
'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later

As a young child, Vanessa Austin used to spend many weekends strolling through one of Canada's busiest malls with her family. It was during one of those visits to Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades...

6h ago

Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say
Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say

After five students were charged with assault following a hallway brawl at Tommy Douglas Secondary School, two different teachers' unions say some of their members feel unsafe going to work. "There...

10h ago

Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home
Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Monday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of North Lake Road...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.

10h ago

3:26
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern

Teachers unions are speaking out over what's being described as an alarming rise in violence at schools in the GTA. Faiza Amin reports on an issue that's taking centre stage for educators in Ontario.

13h ago

2:39
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting

Police are on the hunt for suspects after a shooting near Lansdowne and College left one man dead. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

16h ago

3:01
McDonald's set to focus on affordability
McDonald's set to focus on affordability

The cost of a Big Mac has become a big deal. Plus, a move to ban kids from social media and the early bedtimes of millennials round out the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:38
Advocates highlight challenges for sexual assault survivors following London Police update
Advocates highlight challenges for sexual assault survivors following London Police update

Legal experts and sexual assault survivor advocates weigh in on the London Police World Juniors sex assault investigation update. Michelle Mackey has more on their take on the apology from London's police chief.
More Videos