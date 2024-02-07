Montreal man charged for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Trudeau in online post

The RCMP say a Montreal man is facing one count of uttering threats for allegedly threatening in an online post to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The federal police force says Paul Clarissou, 30, is to appear today at the Montreal courthouse.

The charge comes after an investigation by the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.

The unit investigated after the alleged comments were reported to them and charges were laid on Jan. 31.

Police say the post was made on the accused’s account on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

The RCMP say in a statement that they take seriously any threat that affects a person’s security, and anyone engaging in such activity could face criminal charges and a significant sentence.