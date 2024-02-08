Organizers say Canadian Screen Awards will again be a pre-taped ceremony

Canadian Academy CEO Tammy Frick poses in this undated handout photo. Organizers of Canada's biggest film and television awards bash say this year's Canadian Screen Awards will again be a pre-taped affair. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, George Pimentel *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 8, 2024 10:08 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Organizers of Canada’s biggest film and television awards bash say this year’s Canadian Screen Awards will again be a pre-taped affair.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television says an hourlong televised special will air May 31 on CBC and CBC Gem — two weeks later than originally scheduled “due to venue availability in Toronto.”

The organization says trophies in marquee categories including top film, top TV comedy and top TV drama will be presented in front of an audience at a gala taped at the CBC broadcast centre hours before the broadcast.

The move comes after last year’s pre-taped telecast stitched together highlights of awards galas held in days prior. The approach drew criticism from industry notables including Eugene Levy, who said Canadian creators deserved a live celebration.

Academy CEO Tammy Frick says this year’s show is different because it will draw from a gala held the same day as the broadcast, to ensure there’s not “such a gap” between the announcements and telecast.

The Screen Awards have traditionally celebrated the best in film, television and digital media with a star-studded a live show in front of an audience.

Frick says further details will be revealed later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

