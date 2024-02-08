Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup

People walk through the headlights of vehicles in the evening fog in Toronto on Nov. 24, 2022.
People walk through the headlights of vehicles in the evening fog in Toronto on Nov. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 8, 2024 6:37 am.

It will likely be a slower Thursday morning drive for GTA commuters with Toronto and the rest of the region blanketed under a fog advisory.

Visibility is reduced to zero in some spots and Environment Canada warns freezing fog could cause slippery streets.

“Motorists should exercise caution,” reads the advisory. “Black ice may form in areas where temperatures are below freezing due to freezing fog.”

The fog advisory stretches north of the city to areas including Barrie and Orillia.

CityNews 680 meteorologist says the fog won’t stick around as Toronto reaches a guaranteed high of 4 C on Thursday.

“The fog will dissipate this morning but it will stay rather cloudy throughout the day,” Taylor says, adding some light rain is expected to move in overnight but it should wrap up around 6 a.m. Friday.

Friday will see potentially record-setting warmth as things turn mild with a high near 12 C. The Toronto record for a Feb. 9 is 10.6 C set in 1965.

Things will cool down on Sunday but temperatures will still remain well-above seasonal with a high near 4 C. The average daytime high in February is around the freezing mark at 0 C, with an average low of -7 C.

Taylor says the city could get hit with some snow to start next week.

“We’ll watch Monday night into Tuesday for some accumulating snow,” she says.

The lack of snowfall has been noticeable in Toronto so far this winter. Last year, 123 cm of snow fell throughout January, while only 27 cm accumulated this year. In 2022, over 150 cm of snow fell in Toronto that same month.

For all your local weather and details on the extended forecasts, visit here.

