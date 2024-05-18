Police search for suspect after someone slashed with a knife at Yonge-Dundas

Surveillance photos of suspect wanted in connection with stabbing at Yonge and Dundas
Surveillance photos of suspect wanted in connection with stabbing at Yonge and Dundas on May 18, 2024. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 18, 2024 1:46 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man following a stabbing incident early Saturday morning in the downtown core.

Police say a group of men were gathered in the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East just after 2 a.m. when an altercation broke out between two of them.

“During the altercation, the suspect slashed the victim with a knife and fled on foot,” police said.

The victim was taken to hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately available.

Police say the suspect is between 25 and 35 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a Nike logo, a black balaclava partially covering his face, a black hoodie, blue jeans, red sneakers and a purple Pokemon backpack.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood
Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to a home on Ivor Crescent in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just before 7:30...

3h ago

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say was destined for shipment overseas is estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure...

1h ago

Dr. de Villa joins call for federal, provincial collaboration to address Toronto's drug toxicity epidemic
Dr. de Villa joins call for federal, provincial collaboration to address Toronto's drug toxicity epidemic

Toronto's top doctor says the federal government's refusal of the city's request to decriminalize personal possession of controlled drugs and substances further highlights the need to invest in other available...

5h ago

GM Ross Atkins admits Blue Jays have 'massive sense of urgency' while preaching patience
GM Ross Atkins admits Blue Jays have 'massive sense of urgency' while preaching patience

Ross Atkins isn't happy with the Blue Jays record, but he wants fans to know that there's a sense of urgency in Toronto's clubhouse that might not be apparent to people outside the organization. The...

58m ago

Top Stories

Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood
Man dead after 'multiple shots' fired in Brampton neighbourhood

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to a home on Ivor Crescent in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just before 7:30...

3h ago

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say was destined for shipment overseas is estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure...

1h ago

Dr. de Villa joins call for federal, provincial collaboration to address Toronto's drug toxicity epidemic
Dr. de Villa joins call for federal, provincial collaboration to address Toronto's drug toxicity epidemic

Toronto's top doctor says the federal government's refusal of the city's request to decriminalize personal possession of controlled drugs and substances further highlights the need to invest in other available...

5h ago

GM Ross Atkins admits Blue Jays have 'massive sense of urgency' while preaching patience
GM Ross Atkins admits Blue Jays have 'massive sense of urgency' while preaching patience

Ross Atkins isn't happy with the Blue Jays record, but he wants fans to know that there's a sense of urgency in Toronto's clubhouse that might not be apparent to people outside the organization. The...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach

The search for a new bench boss in Toronto is over as the Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube.

22h ago

1:37
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died at the age of 61. Robinson, who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for 14 years, was diagnosed with two forms of breast cancer in 2019 forcing her into a part-time role.

23h ago

0:32
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade

A Ontario public health spokesperson tells CityNews the child who died was reported by Hamilton Public Health Services.
0:38
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship

In a span of four hours, the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes and made his 10:08 a.m. second-round tee time.
3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos