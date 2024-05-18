Police search for suspect after someone slashed with a knife at Yonge-Dundas

Toronto police are searching for a man following a stabbing incident early Saturday morning in the downtown core.

Police say a group of men were gathered in the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East just after 2 a.m. when an altercation broke out between two of them.

“During the altercation, the suspect slashed the victim with a knife and fled on foot,” police said.

The victim was taken to hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately available.

Police say the suspect is between 25 and 35 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a Nike logo, a black balaclava partially covering his face, a black hoodie, blue jeans, red sneakers and a purple Pokemon backpack.