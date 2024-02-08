Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations

People skate at Nathan Phillips Square on New Year's Eve in Toronto, on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023
People skate at Nathan Phillips Square on New Year's Eve in Toronto, on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 8, 2024 12:14 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 12:19 pm.

Hockey events continue, a walk to raise funds for neighbours in need and the start of Lunar New Year festivities are some of the activities taking place this weekend. There’s also a closure on Line 1 of the TTC to keep in mind.

Maple Leafs Outdoor Practice

As Toronto basks in a successful NHL All-Star weekend, there will be lots to keep you in the hockey spirit with the Maple Leafs Outdoor Practice.

Following the actual team practice on Thursday, the three-day event continues with Activation Alley, featuring a variety of pop-ups throughout the day along with food, beverage, and merchandise stations.

On Friday afternoon, Leafs Alumni will be t Nathan Phillips Square to sign autographs before taking to the ice on Saturday in the Blue vs. White matchup. The weekend will culminate with a viewing party for the Leafs – Senators game that includes a free public skate.

A full list of events can be found here.

Lunar New Year festivities are seen at Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto. Courtesy ScarboroughTownCentre

2024 Lunar New Year Celebrations

The Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival, celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. It’s a celebration filled with get-togethers, large feasts, colourful decorations, traditional clothing, and age-old customs. This year marks the transition between zodiac signs from the Year of the Rabbit (2023) to the Year of the Dragon (2024). As part of the 15-day festival, Toronto’s Chinatown BIA is hosting Lunar New Year festivities at the Dragon City Mall and Chinatown Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Urban Art Exhibit

A free indoor art market is happening this Sunday where you can shop the works of over 85 Toronto artists and artisans. The Urban Art Exhibit will feature art, photography, sculpture, home decor, and more one-of-a-kind items. There will also be food vendors and a DJ.

Tickets are available on their website and the event is happening at 1087 Queen Street West.

Winter Walk for Neighbours in Need

Yonge Street Mission is hosting their first ever Winter Walk for Neighbours in Need in support of street-involved youth, families in need, and adults experiencing poverty.

They have raised over $85,000 towards their goal of $180,000. All the proceeds will go towards the more than 100 programs and services offered by YSM.

The walk will begin at St. Paul’s Bloor Street on Saturday at 4 p.m. where participants can take part in a two or five-kilometre fundraising walk.

Registration details are available on their website.

TTC/GO closures

There will be no service on Line 1 Yonge-University between St. George and St. Andrew stations due to track work on Saturday and Sunday. Shuttle buses will not be running due to construction on surface routes. Riders are encouraged to use streetcars or the Yonge street side of Line 1. Service is expected to resume at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Road closures

Ongoing city closures

  • University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next seven months.
  • Southbound Bayview Avenue is closed from Parkhurst Boulevard to Eglinton Avenue East from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Feb. 9.
  • Broadview Avenue, between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue, will be closed to southbound traffic and reduced to one northbound lane until November to replace TTC streetcar tracks.
  • Teston Road in Vaughan will be closed between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road until the end of the year for road reconstruction and bridge work.
  • Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years until 2027.
  • Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Rees Street to Spadina Avenue, is reduced to two lanes until May 31, 2024, for Enwave construction.
  • Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.
  • On Avenue Road from Yorkville Avenue to Elgin Avenue, the northbound lanes are blocked due to an emergency valve replacement.
  • Two northbound lanes of Yonge Street from King Street to Wellington Street are closed for TTC construction until Sept. 30, 2024.
  • Two westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East from Cherry Street to Carlaw Avenue are closed until April 10, 2024.
  • Westbound and eastbound lanes along Finch Avenue West from Dufferin Street to Wilmington Avenue are closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for sanitary truck sewer improvements until March 31, 2024.
  • The eastbound and westbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue West from Royal York Road to the Northbound 427 Ramp will be occupied from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until June 1, 2024
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

2h ago

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

53m ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations. In...

updated

53m ago

Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents. Investigators say they began receiving reports from residents of downtown...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

2h ago

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

53m ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations. In...

updated

53m ago

Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents. Investigators say they began receiving reports from residents of downtown...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

17h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.

19h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos