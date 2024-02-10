2 injured, vehicle on fire due to collision in Scarborough
Posted February 10, 2024 7:46 pm.
Two people have been injured due to a collision where one vehicle reportedly caught on fire on Saturday evening in Scarborough.
Police were called to the area of Morningside and McLevin Avenues just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Two vehicles were involved and one vehicle reportedly caught on fire. Two patients were transported to hospital, both with non-life threatening injuries.
Police remain on scene directing traffic at the intersection.
TTC services have been notified and police advise to consider alternate routes.