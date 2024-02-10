Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?

A woman poses for a photo before Taylor Swift's concert at Tokyo Dome
A woman poses for a photo before Taylor Swift's concert at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

By Foster Klug, The Associated Press

Posted February 10, 2024 7:57 am.

Last Updated February 10, 2024 7:58 am.

Will she make it?

Taylor Swift’s last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The prospect of this race against time, crossing nine time zones and the international date line, has fired imaginations, and speculation, for weeks.

At Saturday night’s concert, there was plenty of evidence of the unique cultural phenomenon that is the Swift-Kelce relationship, a nexus of professional football and the huge star power of Swift. In addition to sequined dresses celebrating Swift in the packed Tokyo Dome, there were Travis Kelce jerseys and hats and other gear celebrating his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Some in Tokyo spent thousands of dollars to attend the pop superstar’s concerts this week.

To call the worldwide scrutiny of Swift’s travels intense is an understatement.

Fans have tracked her jet. The planet-warming carbon emissions of her globe-trotting travels have been criticized. Officials have weighed in on her ability to park her jet in Las Vegas airports.

Even Japanese diplomats have gotten into the act. The Japanese Embassy in Washington posted on social media that she could make the Super Bowl in time, including in their statement three Swift song titles – “Speak Now”, “Fearless” and “Red.”

“If she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” it said.

Office worker Hitomi Takahashi, 29, bought matching Taylor Swift sweatshirts along with her friend and was taking photos just outside of the dome on Saturday. “I hope she can return in time. It’s so romantic,” she said.

She is aware of the criticisms Swift is facing about her private jets, but said the singer was being singled out unfairly.

“Many other people are flying on business, and she is here for her work. She faces a bashing because she is famous and stands out,” Takahashi said.

Swift has been crisscrossing the globe this week already.

Before coming to Asia, she attended the Grammys in Los Angeles, winning her 14th Grammy and a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award for “Midnights.” The show was watched by nearly 17 million people. She also made a surprise announcement that her next album is ready to drop in April.

Then the four concerts in Tokyo, and now apparently a rushed trip to try to make it to Las Vegas to watch Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, play in the Super Bowl. She has followed Kelce for much of the Chiefs’ season.

If it all goes as planned she’s then expected to fly to Australia later this week to continue her tour.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos,” Swift posted Wednesday on Instagram.

Top Stories

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle late last night in Scarborough. Police were called to the area of Milner and Morningside Avenues, just south of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 10 p.m....

49m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations
Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs events and Lunar New Year Celebrations

Hockey events continue, a walk to raise funds for neighbours in need and the start of Lunar New Year festivities are some of the activities taking place this weekend. There's also a closure on Line 1 of...
28 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah after Netanyahu says invasion is inevitable
28 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah after Netanyahu says invasion is inevitable

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 28 Palestinians in Rafah early Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he asked the military to plan for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people...

30m ago

Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's 2nd largest city, kills at least 7
Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's 2nd largest city, kills at least 7

A Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, killed at least seven people overnight, including three children, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov reported Saturday. He said...

26m ago

