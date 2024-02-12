Police charge common-law partner in fatal Georgetown fire

Halton Regional Police have charged a 38-year-old man after his common-law partner died in a house fire in Georgetown last Wednesday that police suspect was purposely set.

Fire crews were called to the home on Victoria Street at around 5:20 a.m. on February 7.

Upon arrival, the residence was engulfed in flames which were spreading to neighbouring homes, ultimately destroying two semi-detached dwellings.

Firefighters removed one occupant from the home where the fire started. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have since arrested the deceased’s common-law partner, who also lived at the home.

Christopher Dayfoot is facing a charge of arson-disregard for human life.

Despite the charge, police say the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire is still being probed by the province’s Fire Marshall’s Office.