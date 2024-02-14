Tinder, Hinge and other dating apps encourage ‘compulsive’ use, lawsuit claims

FILE - The icon for the dating app Tinder appears on a device, July 28, 2020, in New York. Tinder, Hinge and other dating apps are designed with addictive features that encourage “compulsive” use, a proposed class action lawsuit against parent company Match Group claims. The lawsuit filed Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, says Match intentionally designs its dating platforms with game-like features that “lock users into a perpetual pay-to-play loop” prioritizing profit over promises to help users find relationships. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File) Patrick Sison

By Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Posted February 14, 2024 5:19 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2024 5:26 pm.

Stuck in dating app loop with no date in sight? A lawsuit filed Wednesday against Match Group claims that is by design.

Tinder, Hinge and other Match dating apps are filled with addictive features that encourage “compulsive” use, the proposed class-action lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in the Northern District of California on Wednesday — Valentine’s Day — says Match intentionally designs its dating platforms with game-like features that “lock users into a perpetual pay-to-play loop” prioritizing profit over promises to help users find relationships.

This, the suit claims, turns users into “addicts” who purchase ever-more-expensive subscriptions to access special features that promise romance and matches.

“Match’s business model depends on generating returns through the monopolization of users’ attention, and Match has guaranteed its market success by fomenting dating app addiction that drives expensive subscriptions and perpetual use,” the lawsuit says. It was filed by six dating app users and seeks class action status.

Representatives for Dallas-based Match did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Though it focuses on adults, the lawsuit comes as tech companies face increasing scrutiny over addictive features that harm young people’s mental health. Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for instance, faces a lawsuit by dozens of states accusing it of contributing to the youth mental health crisis by designing features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms.

Match’s apps, according to the lawsuit against the company, “employs recognized dopamine-manipulating product features” to turn users into “gamblers locked in a search for psychological rewards that Match makes elusive on purpose.”

Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

One person was killed and up to 15 were injured in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Super Bowl win by the Kansas City Chiefs, sending terrified fans running for cover and marring yet...

updated

19m ago

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

1h ago

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
1 dead, dozens injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

One person was killed and up to 15 were injured in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Super Bowl win by the Kansas City Chiefs, sending terrified fans running for cover and marring yet...

updated

19m ago

'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house
'It was only a matter of time: East York residents sound off after bloodshed inside illegal rooming house

In East York, sandwiched between Broadview Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway, you’ll find a small dead end street with a very big sense of community. “It's like hidden enclave that people really...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage
Paperwork burden driving Ontario family doctor to quit, amid critical GP shortage

Ontario is in the midst of a critical shortage of family doctors, and one more is leaving the profession, meaning her roughly 1,000 patients will join the millions of residents looking for primary care. Mississauga...

1h ago

Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry
Ford government cancels LCBO pilot requiring photo IDs before entry

The Ford government is stepping in to cancel a pilot program by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) that would require customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff
Illegal rooming house source of major problems in East York according to city staff

A stabbing inside a home in East York is sounding more alarm bells about an illegal rooming house that neighbours have been complaining about for 4 years. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

1:35
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes
Ford government proposes referendum on future carbon taxes

Tina Yazdani reveals the details of a soon-to-be-released Ford government "Get It Done" act that will inhibit future government's ability to introduce carbon taxes. The premier also announcing changes to the Ontario licence plate renewal process.

23h ago

0:38
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages
Ride-share drivers planning Valentine's Day strike to fight low wages

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are planning to strike on Valentine's Day, which could impact many couple's celebration plans.
0:38
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427
Driver of truck facing impaired driving charges following crash on 427

As a result of the crash, one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
0:34
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years
Driving on the Gardiner Expressway is about to get more painful, for years

Lane closures are coming to a stretch of the Gardiner for three years, making traffic getting into the city more congested.
More Videos