Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing

There’s a heavy police presence at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga after a person was reportedly stabbed during a large fight inside the mall on Friday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m.

Peel paramedics say the victim — a male youth of unspecified age — was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have up to five people in custody as they try to figure out what happened and they’re advising the public to avoid the area.

