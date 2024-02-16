Man sought for impersonating police officer on TTC bus

impersonating officer
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly impersonated a police officer on a TTC bus. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 16, 2024 4:49 pm.

Toronto police are trying to identify a man who allegedly boarded a TTC bus and fraudulently identified himself as a police officer.

It happened on Wednesday, February 7, at around 5:15 p.m. on a bus that was in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

Investigators say the man boarded the bus and said he was an officer, but failed to show any proof when a suspicious bus driver asked him for identification.

He’s described as five foot nine, between 20 and 30 years old with a black moustache. He was wearing a blue jacket, green sweater, green pants, white framed sunglasses, a brown/white baseball hat, a black balaclava, and a black vest with a “City of Toronto” logo.

He also had a Toronto Police business card tucked into his vest.

The man is wanted for impersonating a peace officer.

It’s not clear what the suspect was trying to accomplish.

