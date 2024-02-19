Canada sending more than 800 drones to Ukraine for surveillance, supply transport

A soldier of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade launches a drone near Bakhmut, the site of fierce battles with the Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 19, 2024 3:00 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2024 3:44 pm.

OTTAWA — The Liberal government will dispatch more than 800 drones to Ukraine starting as early as this spring.

National Defence says in a press release that drones have become a critical capability for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The government says the drones are important for surveillance and intelligence gathering, and can also be used to move supplies, including munitions, weighing up to 3.5 kilograms.

It says the drones help operators to recognize heat sources, humans and vehicles from far away, even in the dark or in poor weather.

They will cost more than $95 million and are part of a previously-announced $500 million in military help for Ukraine.

The SkyRanger R70 multi-mission Unmanned Aerial Systems are manufactured by Teledyne in Waterloo, Ont.

The announcement comes days ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Canada previously donated 100 high-resolution drone cameras to Ukraine, and in the past two years has pledged $2.4 billion in military assistance.

