Assembly OKs bill to suspend doe hunting in northern Wisconsin in attempt to regrow herd

FILE - A white-tailed deer forages for food, April 14, 2014, at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha, Wis. (Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 5:53 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 5:56 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters in northern Wisconsin would be barred from killing any does for four years under legislation the state Assembly approved Thursday.

The Republican-authored measure is designed to help the northern herd replenish itself after an anemic nine-day gun hunt in the region in November. Children under 16 who participate in a youth hunt would be allowed to kill a buck or doe but would be limited to one deer.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, hunters killed 14.7% fewer bucks in the region compared with the five-year average. The doe harvest in the region was down 27.2%.

The Assembly passed the measure on voice vote. The legislation goes next to the state Senate.

The Associated Press

