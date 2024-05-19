3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake

Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge
Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By John Marchesan

Posted May 19, 2024 10:42 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2024 11:42 am.

Three people are dead and five others injured following a crash Saturday night involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston.

Provincial police say the crash occurred just 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay area of the lake between an open bow fishing-style boat and a speed boat.

Police, joined by other first responders, deployed boats and drones to locate and rescue the victims of the crash.

“It’s a horrible situation, there were still people in the water when first responders arrived,” police said in a statement.

Two women, aged 21 and 22, and a 23-year-old man – all from the Kingston area – were pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other people, ranging in age from 21 to 44, were transported to a Kingston hospital with varying degrees of injuries. One person was taken by Ornge Air to another trauma centre due to the severity of their injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the cause of the crash are still being investigated.

Top Stories

Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24
Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's on June 24. The byelection is needed after former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett announced last year...

1h ago

Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting
Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot outside an east-end home early Sunday morning. Investigators say two people got into an altercation outside a home on Cotton Avenue in the area of Danforth...

4h ago

SIU investigating woman's death after being arrested in Barrie
SIU investigating woman's death after being arrested in Barrie

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 28-year-old woman died following her arrest in Barrie. The Special Investigations Unit says police arrested a woman on Thursday night on an outstanding...

3h ago

Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, calls his actions 'inexcusable'
Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, calls his actions 'inexcusable'

Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted Sunday that he beat his ex-girlfriend in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was “truly sorry” and his actions...

5m ago

