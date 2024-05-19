3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake

Three people are dead and five others injured following a crash Saturday night involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston.

Provincial police say the crash occurred just 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay area of the lake between an open bow fishing-style boat and a speed boat.

Police, joined by other first responders, deployed boats and drones to locate and rescue the victims of the crash.

“It’s a horrible situation, there were still people in the water when first responders arrived,” police said in a statement.

Two women, aged 21 and 22, and a 23-year-old man – all from the Kingston area – were pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other people, ranging in age from 21 to 44, were transported to a Kingston hospital with varying degrees of injuries. One person was taken by Ornge Air to another trauma centre due to the severity of their injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the cause of the crash are still being investigated.