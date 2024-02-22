Weekend need-to-know: Warm up with the Beer and Cask Festival

Head out on the town to the Beer and Cask Festival or take in a performance at KUUMBA this weekend.

Keep in mind if you are heading out of town, there is one GO Transit closure of note. Also, a heads-up for TTC riders that replacement buses will replace streetcars on routes serving Union Station. Scroll below for details.

Here are the top events this weekend.

Harbourfront Centre’s KUUMBA

It’s the last weekend to check out KUUMBA at the Harbourfront Centre, which is Toronto’s largest and longest-running Black Futures Month Festival. There is music, theatre, spoken word, dance and visual arts performances that revolve around celebrating the boundless potential of the future of Black art, culture and society.

Some of the events are free while others are ticketed. You can find the full details on their website.

Winter Warm-Up 2024 Beer and Cask Festival

The annual Winter Warm-Up Beer and Cask Festival is happening this Saturday at Henderson Brewery in The Junction. There will be a lineup with over 30 breweries that will offer specialty beers on drafts and casks and a community campfire.

Tickets are $35 each and include three beer tokens and a commemorative glass.

Coldest Night of the Year walk

The Coldest Night of the Year is happening this weekend across Canada, including at multiple locations across Toronto, to raise money for local charities. The family-friendly walk is free to attend, but registration is required and donations are welcome.

The walk, which can be either two or five kilometres, is taking place on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. across several locations in the city. To find your neighbourhood walk, head to their website.

TTC/GO closures

TTC service updates

Buses will replace streetcars on the 509, and 510/310 routes from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting Friday and until Monday due to infrastructure and maintenance work in the Harbourfront Tunnel.

509 Harbourfront replacement buses will run between the Exhibition Loop and Union Station, and at Union, riders can board the replacement buses on Bay Street south of Front Street.

Streetcars along the 510/310 Spadina routes will run between Spadina Station and Charlotte Loop, while replacement buses will operate along Spadina Avenue between Queen Street and Queens Quay. Riders can transfer between 509 Habourfront and 510 Spadina replacement buses at Queens Quay.

GO Transit

Stouffville Line rail service will be temporarily suspended to allow for track work along the corridor. Regular service will resume on Monday, Feb. 26. GO bus route 71 will replace train service and will only stop at Old Elm, Stouffville, Mount Joy, Markham, Centennial, and Unionville GO stations, before running express to the Union Station Bus Terminal.

Road closures

Ongoing city closures