Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll makes 36 saves, gets win for Marlies in AHL start

Joseph Woll’s conditioning stint is off to a solid start.

Playing in his first game since Dec. 7, when he suffered a high-ankle sprain, the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender was in net Friday for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

"Feels pretty good, guess all I needed was Mom in the stands."



"Feels pretty good, guess all I needed was Mom in the stands."

Facing the Laval Rocket on the road, Woll stopped 36 of the 37 shots he faced, helping the team to a 4-1 victory. The 25-year-old was well-tested throughout the game as Laval received nine power-play opportunities.

“Felt great. It’s been a couple of months, and I’ve been really itching to get back in the game,” Woll said after the win.

“It was awesome; it was great to get the win with the team here. I did my best to help out the Marlies today, and I thought the guys played great in front of me. They protected the paint all night.”

Prior to his injury, Woll had seized the No. 1 goaltender job for Toronto, overtaking the then-struggling Ilya Samsonov.

Across 15 appearances for the Leafs this season, he has an 8-5-1 record, along with a 2.80 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.

Woll resumed practising with the Maple Leafs on Feb. 12. The team then assigned him to the Marlies on Wednesday — likely for a short stint based on Friday’s performance.