Replacement of newer sidewalks highlights ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT deficiencies

As work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continues without a definitive end date, the replacement of several newer sidewalk segments is another reminder that the line remains plagued with deficiencies.

Over the past couple of weeks, construction crews fanned out on Eglinton Avenue East largely between Pharmacy Avenue and Birchmount Road. While touring the Eglinton Crosstown alignment, crews were seen digging out existing concrete sidewalk segments on both sides of the road along with grass boulevards.

At Warden Avenue where there is a large construction presence, archived Google Streetview imagery showed temporary sidewalks in 2019 and the newly rebuilt sidewalk in 2021. Sidewalks at the intersection of Thermos Road and Eglinton Avenue East were fully replaced as well.

A December construction notice said there would be periodic closures east of Brentcliffe Road where the above-grade portion of the Eglinton Crosstown line begins throughout the winter.

The issue with sidewalks on the eastern part of the alignment comes nearly a year after CityNews reported the entire platform of Sloane station had to be dug up and repoured with new cement after grading issues were found during an inspection.

Construction on the Eglinton Crosstown began under the previous Ontario Liberal government and different Metrolinx management in 2011. It was supposed to be finished by 2020, but it has been repeatedly pushed back due to various legal and construction issues along with COVID-19-related delays. Officials said they would announce an opening date three months before the line will open to the public, but they have repeatedly dodged questions about the most recent, estimated timeframe.

The latest issues sparked renewed questions about the project among representatives of Ontario’s opposition parties.

“How many of these deficiencies are fixed? What is the inspection process?” Andrea Hazell, who represents the riding of Scarborough–Guildwood and the Ontario Liberal Party’s transportation critic, said.

“People have had to sacrifice now into their 13th year for this project. There has to be accountability, we need new leadership and we need to figure out exactly all of the deficiencies. Bring them all out into the open,” Joel Harden, the Ontario NDP’s transit critic, said on Tuesday.

CityNews contacted Metrolinx to ask about the inspection process, the delay in repairs, the scope of repairs needed, how many deficiencies remain and the rough timeframe to address the rest of the current known issues.

While many specifics weren’t provided in response, a spokesperson said in a statement Crosslinx Transit Solutions — the private-sector consortium responsible for building the 19-kilometre, 25-station Eglinton Crosstown line — is overseeing the deficiency repairs.

“This is a normal part of any major infrastructure project. Rigorous inspections and quality checks are being undertaken across the project to ensure safety and reliability,” the statement said.

“The site team is pre-emptively addressing minor sidewalk cracks ahead of the City (of Toronto) inspection walk. The exact number of deficiencies will fluctuate as our teams make repairs and the City completes its inspections for the entire at-grade portion of the alignment.

“There are no costs to the taxpayer as this work is part of the existing project contract requirements.”

Hazell and Harden both questioned the financial impact.

“Until the government or Metrolinx or [Crosslinx] can be transparent with their financial statements, we’re going to say this is costing the taxpayers dollars, more monies to fix the deficiencies that should have been fixed a long time ago,” Hazell said.

“This public-private partnership between Metrolinx and Crosslinx is a mess … It’s been secretive. It’s been hidden,” Harden said.

After a prolonged media absence, Metrolinx executives held a public update for reporters at the end of September. At the time, Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster said they intended to hold similar briefings “every two months from now on … as part of our transparency to talk to our communities and to the public about our progress on the Eglinton Crosstown.” A follow-up tour of Eglinton station was held in December, but another update hasn’t happened.

During a recent news conference, Premier Doug Ford was asked about the absence of another briefing on the state of the LRT line and if he had any direction for Metrolinx. He touted progress on other transit expansion projects, but expressed disappointment over the line.

“To be very frank, it’s frustrating to say the least,” he said.

“I’m confident they’re going to get it going and (the) number one priority is it’s safe. We don’t want to have the Ottawa situation that happened, you try to rush it — I don’t have to explain to you what happened out in Ottawa.”

Officials said in December construction on the Eglinton Crosstown is more than 97 per cent complete. They also said progress was made with signalling systems and vehicle availability even though crews are finding defects “on an ongoing basis.” Officials said there were more than 200 deficiencies on a list, but the details weren’t publicly revealed.

Harden, who represents the riding of Ottawa Centre, also referenced the numerous issues with the build-out and maintenance of Ottawa’s newer LRT system.

“We fought for a judicial inquiry and we know … all of the major deficiencies and we’re working to try to fix it,” he said.

“The people of Toronto, the people of Scarborough in this case, they deserve the same respect from the Ford government and the first task is to fire Mr. Verster and to have a full public disclosure of all the deficiencies in the system so we can fix it.”

Hazell echoed the call for openness and reinforced the need to get the line open.

“The government is going to have to come out and really be transparent about where we are with these deficiencies and force Metrolinx to be transparent with us on this construction and timeline,” she said.

“Why is it taking this long? Because the commuters continue to feel the pressure. The businesses around these projects continue to feel the pressure, can’t survive, have to close … everyone that you can think of that would be punished in this scenario, they are being punished.”