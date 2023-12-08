Metrolinx to provide update on Eglinton Crosstown work at most delayed station

Metrolinx officials are set to provide a long-awaited tour of the most problematic part of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction project during an update Friday morning.

Work on the 19-kilometre, 25-station light rail transit line between Weston and Kennedy roads began in 2011 and while construction across the Eglinton Crosstown is more than 97 per cent done, crews have been struggling to finish at and near the intersection of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

During a late November Metrolinx board meeting, the provincial transportation agency’s chief capital officer confirmed that’s where Crosslinx Transit Solutions – the private-sector consortium responsible for building the LRT line – were concentrating their efforts.

Andrew Hope said Eglinton Crosstown-related road restrictions along the route have been largely removed, but there are still around 400 metres affected above and near the Eglinton station. He said road decking needs to be removed on Eglinton Avenue East and road restoration is underway. Hope said at the time it should be finished by the end of March 2024.

At that same meeting, Hope said there was recent progress made with signalling systems and vehicle availability.

Friday’s tour will be the first time in nearly two years since reporters have been taken inside a station to assess progress. It’s also expected officials will provide an update on the construction, permit, testing and commissioning issues facing the project.

Despite repeated questioning and many wanting to know the current projected opening date for the Eglinton Crosstown, Verster said during the most recent Metrolinx meeting he wouldn’t provide one until three months before the line becomes operational. He said earlier in the year it would be open sometime in 2024.

“We are not there yet. We are making sure everything was built right and operates correctly and safely, and our contractor CTS is finding issues that must be fixed before we can open Eglinton Crosstown for safe and reliable passenger services,” Verster told board members on Nov. 30.

He touted “close collaboration” with Crosslinx and the TTC, which will be operating the line when it opens.

“We all have a sense of urgency and commitment to open the railway, the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, in a way that operates safely and reliably,” Verster said.

The Eglinton Crosstown was supposed to be open in 2020, but a series of construction, pandemic and legal issues have prolonged the project.