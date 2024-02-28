Health Canada seizes fake erectile dysfunction drugs from Toronto convenience stores

Fake erectile dysfunction
The counterfeit products were sold in individual blister packs with no other packaging. The Viagra was sold at a Daisy Mart located at Eglinton Avenue East, while the Cialis tablets were being sold at MJ Mini Mart on Jane Street. Photo: Health Canada.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 28, 2024 3:23 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 3:25 pm.

Health Canada officials seized fake erectile dysfunction medications Viagra and Cialis from two convenience stores in Toronto.

The counterfeit products were sold in individual blister packs with no other packaging. The 100 mg Viagra was sold at a Daisy Mart located at Eglinton Avenue East, while the 20 mg Cialis tablets were being sold at MJ Mini Mart on Jane Street.

Health Canada established with the authorized manufacturers of Viagra and Cialis that the seized products were fake and had expiry dates in an incorrect format.

“Authorized Viagra and Cialis do not come in blister packs without any other packaging. These products are in addition to several other unauthorized sexual enhancement products that Health Canada seized from these same locations,” a Health Canada spokesperson wrote in a news release.

“The seized counterfeit products — like authentic Viagra and Cialis — are labelled to contain their respective prescription drug ingredients, sildenafil and tadalafil. Sildenafil and tadalafil are prescription drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional.”

Health Canada said that if either of these drugs were purchased from the Toronto convenience stores, they should immediately stop using them and safely dispose of the products.

“Consult your health care provider if you have taken either of these products and have health concerns. Buy your prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies.”

Any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints can be reported to Health Canada.

