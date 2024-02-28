Japan’s prime minister will make an appearance at Parliament’s ethics hearing over a funds scandal

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at his office in Tokyo Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted February 28, 2024 11:55 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 11:56 pm.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s beleaguered prime minister was set to stand before a political ethics committee Thursday at Parliament in a bid to showcase his leadership.

Fumio Kishida has fought against plummeting support ratings since his governing party’s corruption scandal rocked the government. The scandal, considered the biggest in decades, centers on political funds raised through party event tickets bought by individuals, companies and organizations. It led to 10 people — lawmakers and their aides — being indicted in January.

While Kishida himself is not the focus of the scandal and was not even invited to the hearing, the surprise announcement of his personal appearance broke a deadlock between the opposition lawmakers and his governing party Wednesday when the five implicated attendants refused to go public, holding up a hearing and further tarnishing the party image.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s resistance to have a fully open session fueled public criticism that Kishida’s party is taking the corruption lightly and trying to hide something.

Kishida’s action could help ease criticisms that he was too slow and lax in addressing the public’s distrust and taking anti-corruption measures.

“As head of the LDP, I will appear and fulfill my responsibility to explain in front of the media,” Kishida told reporters Wednesday. He said the deadlock on the hearing was “extremely disappointing. … I had a strong sense of crisis, that it would worsen the public’s distrust in politics.”

Kishida doesn’t have to call a parliamentary election until 2025, but his party has set a leadership vote for September.

The ethics committee is tasked with determining whether a lawmaker violated political ethics standards and should be held responsible, but critics say it’s largely a show and any serious investigative role is not expected.

Its hearings can be held in a closed meeting, but all but nine of its previous hearings were held publicly.

More than 80 LDP lawmakers, most of them belonging to a faction previously led by assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, acknowledged not reporting funds in possible violation of the Political Funds Control Law. The money was alleged to have gone into unmonitored slush funds in the systematic long-term practice.

Kishida removed a number of ministers from his Cabinet and others from party executive posts, while some stepped down in the sandal, though support ratings for his government dwindled to around 20%.

The prime minister has announced the dissolving of his faction following the scandal, and has established an internal task force to make reforms. But half of its members are linked to the scandal, raising questions about how much it can achieve.

The LDP has governed postwar Japan almost without interruption and has repeatedly had corruption scandals followed by promises for cleaner politics.

Kishida and a former Internal Affairs Minister Ryota Takeda, who belongs to another powerful faction, were to appear at the hearing Thursday. Four Abe-faction members, including former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and former Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, were set to show up Friday.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre
Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre

Police are investigating the death of a man at one of the city's warming centres. Investigators tell CityNews they were called to the respite centre at 75 Elizabeth Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday...

2h ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack
Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 76-year-old woman in the face in a brazen attack Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin...

3h ago

Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa
Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa

Two youths are facing more than a dozen charges after a man was stabbed and robbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Durham police say the two boys approached a man in the area of John Street West and...

3h ago

Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting
Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting

Toronto police have identified two men who were shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. Investigators say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph were found...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre
Police investigate death at Toronto warming centre

Police are investigating the death of a man at one of the city's warming centres. Investigators tell CityNews they were called to the respite centre at 75 Elizabeth Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday...

2h ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack
Suspect sought after woman shot in the face in brazen daytime attack

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 76-year-old woman in the face in a brazen attack Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin...

3h ago

Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa
Boys, 12 and 13, charged after man robbed, stabbed in Oshawa

Two youths are facing more than a dozen charges after a man was stabbed and robbed in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon. Durham police say the two boys approached a man in the area of John Street West and...

3h ago

Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting
Police identify two men killed in Weston double-shooting

Toronto police have identified two men who were shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. Investigators say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph were found...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.

5h ago

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

6h ago

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.

9h ago

0:43
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop
Vehicle crashes into Scarborough butcher shop

Scary moments in Scarborough as a vehicle crashes through the front window of a butcher shop. Owner says the customers come first, and keeps the store open.

10h ago

4:02
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out
Former tenant of illegal rooming houses speaks out

In a follow up to a series of stories CityNews has done on illegal rooming houses in East York, one woman shares her experience of what life was like inside them.

10h ago

More Videos