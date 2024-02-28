‘Use caution’: Police warn of home renovation fraud in Toronto’s east end

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 28, 2024 10:30 am.

Toronto police are reminding homeowners in the city’s east end to be vigilant due to increased home renovation fraud in a particular neighbourhood.

Authorities said suspects are soliciting door-to-door, handing out flyers for fraudulent or non-existent companies and offering roofing, paving and fencing services in the Beaches.

Typically, the work is not completed, or the quality is poor due to substandard products used by fraudulent contractors.

“Residents are reminded to use caution when solicited for any service and not to share personal information with people unknown to them,” a police spokesperson wrote in a news release.

“Suspects often target elderly and vulnerable citizens using high-pressure tactics to commence work immediately. They usually demand payment in the form of cash or bank draft.”

Toronto police offered various prevention tips, including being wary of unsolicited contractors going door to door, especially those using pressure tactics, demanding payment in cash/bank draft, requiring a large down payment, and avoiding impulse decisions to hire a contractor.

“Do your research (online, references, word of mouth). Select a reputable company and obtain a detailed written contract,” a spokesperson added.

Authorities note that there is no obligation as a homeowner to feel compelled to accept the work or speak to a solicitor when they come to your door.

“Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

