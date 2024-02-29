Brazil’s finance minister proposes global tax on the super-rich at G20 meeting in Sao Paulo

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen, right, shakes hands with Argentina's Economy Minister Luis Caputo during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Eléonore Hughes, The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 6:06 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 6:12 pm.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s finance minister told his peers Thursday at a G20 meeting in Sao Paulo that countries should implement a global tax on the super-rich in an effort to tackle rampant tax evasion.

Fernando Haddad said tax evasion can be resolved through international cooperation so that “these few individuals make their contribution to our societies and to the planet’s sustainable development.”

He added that Brazil is pushing for a declaration on international taxation by G20 members that he hopes would be ready in July. But in a press conference at the end of the meeting, he recognized the path would be far from smooth.

“There will be a lot of debate about this, which is absolutely natural, especially because not every country feels the same way about this problem that was brought to the G20 by Brazil,” he said.

Brazil currently has the presidency of the 20 leading rich and developing nations and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has put issues that concern the developing world – such as the reduction of inequalities and the reform of multilateral institutions — at the heart of its agenda.

“Brazil has a role to play, a legitimacy to use on the issues that need to be addressed and that are not always represented in the G20,” Haddad said, pointing to environmental, social and fiscal issues.

According to a 2023 study by advocacy group Tax Justice Network, countries around the world could lose up to $4.8 trillion in tax revenue over the next decade due to tax havens. And a report earlier this year by the EU Tax Observatory cited by Haddad, found that billionaires worldwide have effective tax rates equivalent of between 0% and 0.5% of their wealth.

In recent years, scandals such as the Panama Papers Leak and the Paradise Papers have shone a light on the pervasiveness of tax evasion and avoidance in business practices.

Meanwhile, the gap between the super-rich and the bulk of the global population has been supercharged since the coronavirus pandemic, according to anti-poverty organization Oxfam International.

“There are fewer taxes on assets today than two or three decades ago. The global movement has tended towards reducing taxation on companies and wealth,” said André Vereta-Nahoum, a sociology professor at the University of Sao Paulo.

But with inequalities soaring, more are calling for higher taxes on the wealthy – including U.S. President Joe Biden, who has pushed for a billionaire minimum income tax although the likelihood of Congress passing that proposal is minimal.

In a sign of growing global consensus on the matter, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution late last year backing stronger international tax cooperation to “make it fully inclusive and more effective.”

“The difficulty is no longer putting the issue on the table, the data is there. The difficulty is arriving at a common document,” said Carla Beni, an economist from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university and think tank.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Eléonore Hughes, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. https://twitter.com/c_mulroney/status/1763337379165934039 Mulroney...

breaking

10m ago

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

4h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

4h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

1h ago

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. https://twitter.com/c_mulroney/status/1763337379165934039 Mulroney...

breaking

10m ago

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

4h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

4h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.
2:16
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders

A Coinbase glitch puts a scare in many crypto investors. Plus, Bitcoin soars to the highest level in two years, and Jeep is recalling several Cherokee models. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

3:55
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government
International accounting firm given sole-sourced contract by Ford government

An international accounting firm was given a sole-sourced contract to create a digital tribunal system, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $26 million. Richard Southern has more.

4:32
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health
Rollercoaster weather can impact your health

The GTA has been dealing with quite a topsy-turvy winter. As Faiza Amin reports, these types of drastic changes in temperature and weather patterns can cause health issues.
More Videos