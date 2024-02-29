Broncos’ Browning headlines new investment platform for fans to buy stock in their favorite players

FILE - Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) rushes during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver. A new investment platform that allows fans to buy and sell shares in the future on-the-field earnings of college and professional athletes has received federal approval to begin trading in the U.S. stock market. Browning will headline Vestible Inc.'s initial offering the week of March 18. Vestible is entitled to 1% of Browning’s on-field income, which will be distributed to shareholders, for the remainder of his NFL playing career. (AP Photo/Bart Young, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

Posted February 29, 2024 6:51 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 6:56 pm.

DENVER (AP) — A new investment platform that allows fans to buy and sell shares in the future on-the-field earnings of college and professional athletes has received federal approval to begin trading on the U.S. stock market.

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning will headline Vestible Inc.’s initial offering the week of March 18.

Vestible is entitled to 1% of Browning’s on-field income, which will be distributed to shareholders, for the remainder of his NFL playing career.

Vestible announced on Thursday the launch of its app for iPhone and Android after it received clearance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Fans who register on the platform can buy stock in athletes beginning with Browning, a rising young edge rusher who is entering a contract year in 2024, when he’ll make about $3.1 million with the potential for a substantial pay raise with free agency a year away.

Vestible will make available up to 100,000 shares at $10 apiece in Browning’s public offering. Shareholders will receive monthly dividend distributions or they can trade Browning’s stock on the platform which operates alongside Templum Markets, Vestible’s broker dealer.

Browning, who will receive 80% of the proceeds from his IPO, fits Vestible’s profile as an up-and-coming player with a massive upside potential.

“You see the potential for what his next contract could look like, the potential for what kind of player that he could be in this league,” said Vestible cofounder Yves Batoba. “That type of upside is really where the intrigue is. Not just from a football standpoint, but of course from an investment standpoint, as well.”

Browning made a successful switch from inside linebacker to edge rusher in 2022 but he also suffered a partially torn right meniscus that season that caused him to miss training camp last summer and the first six games in 2023. Upon his return, he played a major role in Denver’s defensive-fueled turnaround.

“It’s cool to think I’m going to have my own stock,” Browning told The Associated Press recently, calling the new investment platform “a game-changer not just for me, but for athletes everywhere.”

Vestible is the brainchild of Batoba and Parker Graham, former teammates on Oklahoma State’s football team more than a decade ago who each had brief stints in the NFL — Graham as an offensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 and Batoba as the Miami Dolphins assistant director of player development for several years.

After football, Graham went to work in investment management and founded the banking software company Finotta. This is his second start-up. After several years with the Dolphins, Batoba branched out into comprehensive athlete development.

As they tell it, they found out how to combine their skills three years ago when they cofounded Vestible to allow athletes to sell equity in their professional playing careers with fans investing via IPOs.

Other platforms have attempted to unite the sports and investment worlds, but those ventures used tracking stocks with values tied to an athlete’s on-field performance. Vestible’s securities are solely based on market demand.

Vestible intends to follow Browning’s launch in the coming months with other athletes from across the NFL, NBA, college football and NCAA men’s and women’s basketball. But the focus now is on Browning and other football players.

“Baron is an athlete who is waiting on his next contract. It’s kind of like a prove-it season for him,” Graham said. “So he’s got a lot of his future (earning) potential locked away from him right now. And so a part of what we’re doing is helping him access that capital that helps him create that brand value he has today.

“And a lot of athletes are experiencing that exact same problem. So, a lot of them will be similar to that sort of persona, folks who haven’t really made their big second contract yet but are excelling and outperforming the contract that they’re currently in.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. Mulroney said...

48m ago

1 man dead in brazen daylight shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in brazen daylight shooting in Etobicoke

One man is dead following a shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports that the occupants...

0m ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

5h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

3h ago

Top Stories

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at age 84

Brian Mulroney, Canada's 18th Prime Minister, has died at the age of 84. Caroline Mulroney confirmed her father's death in a post on X, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. Mulroney said...

48m ago

1 man dead in brazen daylight shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in brazen daylight shooting in Etobicoke

One man is dead following a shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports that the occupants...

0m ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

5h ago

Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack
Toronto Public Library reaches 'major milestone' in recovery from October cyberattack

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a "major milestone" with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:03
Woman shot in face with pellet gun
Woman shot in face with pellet gun

A 76-year-old woman was shot in the face with a pellet gun while she was walking along a Scarborough-area street. As Faiza Amin reports, investigators have released a suspect photo and a description.

8h ago

2:42
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem
Toronto may use Hamilton's example to deal with 'renoviction' problem

Property owners looking to evict tenants before major renovations may have to acquire proper building permits from the city beforehand. Mark McAllister looks at how Hamilton has set the example.
1:59
Day 3 of strike at York University
Day 3 of strike at York University

The union representing 3,000 York University workers says they want better wages while the school says the union isn't playing ball. Brandon Rowe was on the picket lines and has the story.
2:16
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders
Business Report: Coinbase glitch scares crypto traders

A Coinbase glitch puts a scare in many crypto investors. Plus, Bitcoin soars to the highest level in two years, and Jeep is recalling several Cherokee models. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
2:43
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound
Back to winter reality before another spring-like rebound

Toronto and the GTA will settle into a winter reality for the next couple of days before a temperature rebound as we head into the weekend.

More Videos