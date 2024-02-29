Toronto Public Library reaches ‘major milestone’ in recovery from October cyberattack

Toronto Public Library's Swansea Memorial branch
File photo of Toronto Public Library's Swansea Memorial branch, March 20, 2017. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 29, 2024 5:14 pm.

Last Updated February 29, 2024 5:25 pm.

The Toronto Public Library says it reached a “major milestone” with the restoration of its catalogue, search features, and customer accounts four months after a cyberattack crippled its website and likely exposed sensitive employee information.

In an update posted on Thursday, library officials say customers can now browse and search the catalogue, place and manage holds, renew items and view borrowing history and saved lists. However, officials say some features such as updating notification preferences and renewing library cards online are still not available.

“We’ll be reintroducing these functionalities shortly. In the meantime, customers can go into any of our branches for assistance,” the library said in a statement.

“Restoring systems and services across 100 library branches is a complex undertaking, and we’re nearly there.”

The library says it has also made great progress in putting materials into circulation and expects to finish processing all stored items by March 4.

Public computer workstations have been reinstated at all 100 branches and customers can reserve time using the library’s online reservation system, by phone, or in branch.

The library said the Oct. 28, 2023, attack brought down its website and network of public computers across its 100 branches and likely exposed the names, social insurance numbers, government identification, and addresses of employees dating back to 1998.

The library says it did not pay the ransom but was aware some of the stolen data might have ended up on the dark web.

Top Stories

1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke
1 man dead in daylight drive-by shooting in Etobicoke

One man has died following a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive area just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers received reports...

3h ago

Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it
Group speaks out against sole-sourced $26M contract to PwC as Ford government defends it

The group Democracy Watch is speaking out against the latest sole-sourced contract awarded by the Ford government -- this time, to an international accounting firm -- saying, "There is no reason except...

2h ago

Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'
Suspect sought after woman shot in face with pellet gun 'for no apparent reason'

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in her 70s was shot in the face with a pellet gun in an apparent random attack on Wednesday morning. Investigators say the woman was walking along Hupfield...

3h ago

Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead dog found in garbage bag in Scarborough

Police are asking for the public's help in an animal cruelty investigation after a dead dog was found in Scarborough over the weekend. Investigators say a passerby walking on a trail found the dog wrapped...

6h ago

