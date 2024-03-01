Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday

City of Toronto pothole repair crew
City of Toronto pothole repair crew is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 1, 2024 8:09 pm.

The mild temperatures Toronto has been experiencing of late are not the only sign that spring is almost here.

The city will stage its second pothole blitz of the season this weekend. From 6 am to 6 pm, 76 crews of almost 300 people will be criss-crossing the city working to resolve as many 311 service requests and repairing road damage as possible.

During the first pothole repair blitz that took place on Feb. 3, city crews repaired 9,915 potholes. Since the start of the year, more than 50,000 potholes have been repaired which exceeds the amount done over the last four years.

The city says the major repairs have been possible due to the mild weather experienced this winter. However, that comes with a catch as a milder winter with more freeze-thaw cycles increases the number of potholes on city streets.

Residents can report potholes to 311 by using the Toronto mobile app, online, or by dialing 3-1-1.

The city says potholes that pose a safety hazard on an expressway are addressed within 24 hours while potholes on an arterial road are investigated within four days. Large numbers of potholes to be repaired are triaged based on size and repairs are prioritized according to the city’s approved service levels.

City council recently approved a $5 million budget for pothole repairs in 2024.

Top Stories

New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

1m ago

'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season
'More convincing than ever': Peel police warn of realistic CRA scams this tax season

Death and taxes may be unavoidable, but being scammed trying to pay your taxes doesn't have to happen if you're vigilant. That's the message from Peel Regional Police this tax season. The first day...

4h ago

Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing
Man charged in dog attack that left woman with life-altering injuries in Etobicoke, dogs still missing

A man from Toronto has been charged after his two dogs allegedly attacked a woman in Etobicoke last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries, police said. Investigators were called to the Martin...

2h ago

1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury
1 dead after crash involving dump truck and van in East Gwillimbury

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday afternoon, York Regional Police confirm. Emergency crews were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404 area at around...

46m ago

