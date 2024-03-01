Toronto crews to carry out 12-hour pothole blitz Saturday

The mild temperatures Toronto has been experiencing of late are not the only sign that spring is almost here.

The city will stage its second pothole blitz of the season this weekend. From 6 am to 6 pm, 76 crews of almost 300 people will be criss-crossing the city working to resolve as many 311 service requests and repairing road damage as possible.

During the first pothole repair blitz that took place on Feb. 3, city crews repaired 9,915 potholes. Since the start of the year, more than 50,000 potholes have been repaired which exceeds the amount done over the last four years.

The city says the major repairs have been possible due to the mild weather experienced this winter. However, that comes with a catch as a milder winter with more freeze-thaw cycles increases the number of potholes on city streets.

Residents can report potholes to 311 by using the Toronto mobile app, online, or by dialing 3-1-1.

The city says potholes that pose a safety hazard on an expressway are addressed within 24 hours while potholes on an arterial road are investigated within four days. Large numbers of potholes to be repaired are triaged based on size and repairs are prioritized according to the city’s approved service levels.

City council recently approved a $5 million budget for pothole repairs in 2024.