AtkinsRéalis reports Q4 profit, revenue up

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 1, 2024 6:54 am.

Last Updated March 1, 2024 6:56 am.

MONTREAL — AtkinsRéalis reported a profit in its fourth quarter compared with a loss a year earlier as its revenue rose 20 per cent.

The company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $90 million, or 51 cents per diluted share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a loss attributable to shareholders of $54.4 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, in the last three months of 2022.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.28 billion, up from $1.90 billion a year earlier.

The result included professional services and project management revenue of $2.22 billion, up from $1.85 billion a year earlier, while revenue from the company’s capital investments totalled $64.1 million, up from $49.4 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company’s professional services and project management business earned 45 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of 19 cents per share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATRL)

The Canadian Press

