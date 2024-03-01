No subway service on portion of Line 1 due to track issue

It’s not a great start for TTC riders heading to work or school on Friday morning with no subway service on a portion of Line 1.

The TTC says trains are not running between St. Andrew and Spadina stations as they “fix a track problem.”

Shuttle buses are running.

Riders can also use the Yonge side of Line 1 to access the downtown core during the subway closure.

There is no timeline yet for when service will be restored.